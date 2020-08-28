Record Store Day Returns With First of Three ‘RSD Drops’

A novel coronavirus changed everything this year, including Record Store Day. Typically held on a single Saturday internationally, it's now been divided into a trio of smaller events called RSD Drops.

The original April date was initially pushed back to June, then delayed once more as COVID-19 spread. Concerns over social distancing subsequently led to this three-way split. That meant separating the previously announced slate of special releases too, potentially creating some confusion for record buyers who couldn't keep up with the changes amid a global health crisis.

The first of the RSD Drops is now set for tomorrow, with intriguing releases from David Bowie and the Cure, key reissues from John Lennon and Ace Frehley and live stuff from Def Leppard and Pink Floyd. Go to Record Store Day's official website to search for the closest participating store.

Bowie's two-disc I'm Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74) showcases a recently discovered archival performance from Oct. 20, 1974, at the Michigan Palace, along with three additional songs from his Nov. 30 stop at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville. Rock N Roll Hall of Fame was recorded during Def Leppard's 2019 induction, and includes guest appearances by Queen’s Brian May and Mott the Hoople’s Ian Hunter.

Arnold Layne Live 2007, a special 7" Pink Floyd vinyl release, features a final performance by David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Richard Wright – the latter of whom died the following year. Frehley's Trouble Walkin' and The Kink Kronikles compilation have both been out of print for more than three decades.

RSD Drops then returns on Sept 26 and Oct. 24 with more from the Allman Brothers Band, Fleetwood Mac, the Rolling Stones and the Who, among others. Meanwhile, here's a look at what's in store this week.

RSD Drops: Aug. 29

Andrew Gold, Something New: Unreleased Gold (LP)

Ace Frehley, Trouble Walkin' (LP)

America, Heritage II: Demos (LP)

Black Keys, Let's Rock (45 RPM edition)

Black Crowes, Lions (LP)

Brian Eno, Rams: Original Soundtrack (LP)

Canned Heat & John Lee Hooker, Hooker 'N Heat (LP)

Collective Soul, Half and Half (12-inch vinyl)

Cure, Seventeen Seconds (12-inch picture disc; Bloodflowers (2LP picture disc)

Dave Davies, Rock Bottom: Live at the Bottom Line (2LP)

David Bowie, ChangesNowBowie (CD/LP); I’m Only Dancing: The Soul Tour '74 (CD/LP)

Def Leppard, Rock N Roll Hall of Fame

Dio, Annica (12-inch picture disc)

Dr. John, Remedies (LP)

Drive-By Truckers, "The Unraveling" b/w "Sarah's Flame" (7-inch vinyl)

Elton John, Elton John (LP)

Emerson Lake & Palmer, Live at Waterloo Field, Stanhope, New Jersey, U.S.A., 31st July (LP)

Gong, Live! at Sheffield 1974 (LP)

Hawkwind, At the BBC 1972; Quark, Strangeness & Charm (LP)

Iggy Pop, Kiss My Blood: Live in Paris 1991 (3LP)

Jethro Tull, Stormwatch 2 (LP)

John Lennon, Instant Karma!: 2020 Ultimate Mixes (7-inch vinyl)

John Prine, The Atlantic Albums (4LP)

Lou Reed & John Cale, Songs For Drella (2LP)

Kinks, Kink Kronikles (LP)

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets, "See Emily Play"/"Vegetable Man" (12-inch vinyl)

Motorhead, "Ace of Spades"/"Dirty Love" (12-inch vinyl)

Pretenders, Live! At the Paradise, Boston 1980 (LP)

Pink Floyd, "Arnold Layne Live 2007" (7-inch vinyl)

Roxy Music, Roxy Music: The Steven Wilson Stereo Mix (LP)

Tommy Bolin, Tommy Bolin Lives! (LP)

U2, 11 O’Clock Tick Tock: 40th Anniversary Edition (12-inch vinyl)

Who, Odds and Sods: Deluxe (2LP)

Yusuf / Cat Stevens, But I Might Die Tonight (7-inch vinyl)

Remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2020 New Music Releases for details on projects issued throughout the year.