John Lennon, Roger Waters and David Bowie Lead Record Store Day

Special releases from John Lennon, Roger Waters and David Bowie topped the just-announced list of releases on tap for 2025's Record Store Day on April 12.

Three never-before-heard live songs from Lennon are included on Power to the People: Live at the One to One Concert, New York City, 1972. The limited-edition yellow-vinyl EP celebrates his only full-length solo concerts after the Beatles split, performed with Yoko Ono, the Plastic Ono and Elephant's Memory as part of a benefit at Madison Square Garden. A combined audience of some 40,000 was on hand, with more than $1.5 million raised for children with special needs.

The Dark Side of the Moon Redux Live captures Waters' only live performance of his reimagined version of his best-known album with Pink Floyd. The limited-edition LP was pressed on neon pink vinyl.

Bowie's historic live interactive satellite event on Sept. 8, 2003, from London's Riverside Studios is set to be issued for the first time. Some 50,000 fans in more than 85 theaters in more than 25 countries were on hand. Ready, Set, Go! Live: Riverside Studios '03 will be available on CD or 180-gram heavyweight vinyl.

Other rock acts with exclusive Record Store Day 2025 releases include Bruce Springsteen, David Gilmour, the Doors, Fleetwood Mac, Geddy Lee of Rush, George Harrison, the Grateful Dead, Jethro Tull, Judas Priest, Motley Crue, Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets, Queen and Yes, among others. Here's a look:

RECORD STORE DAY 2025

EXCLUSIVE

Alan Parsons Project, I Robot: Work in Progress (LP)

B52's, The B52's (LP Picture Disc)

Bruce Springsteen and the Killers, Encore at the Garden (12" Vinyl)

The Cure, The Head on the Door (LP Picture Disc)

David Bowie, Ready, Set, Go! Live: Riverside Studios '03 (CD/2LP)

David Gilmour, Between Two Points (12" Vinyl)

Dokken, Beast From the East: Live (2LP)

Doors, Strange Days 1967: A Work In Progress (LP)

Duran Duran, Danse Macabre De Luxe (12" EP)

Eddie Vedder, Save It For Later / Room at the Top (12" Single)

Elvis Costello, Kings of America Live at the Royal Albert Hall (2LP)

Fleetwood Mac, Fleetwood Mac (LP Picture Disc)

Geddy Lee, The Lost Demos (12" Single)

George Harrison, All Things Must Pass (Zoetrope Picture Disc); Be Here Now (RSD Song of the Year with Beck, 12" Single)

Grateful Dead, On a Back Porch Vol. 1 (LP); Beacon Theatre, New York, NY 6/14/76 (LP)

Hindu Love Gods, Hindu Love Gods (LP)

Jethro Tull, Songs From the Vault: 1975-1978 (2LP)

John Lennon, Yoko Ono, the Plastic Ono Band and Elephant's Memory, Power to the People: Live at the One to One Concert, New York City 1972 (EP)

Joni Mitchell, Live 1976 (3LP)

Judas Priest, Live in Atlanta '82 (2LP)

Keith Richards and the X-Pensive Winos, Live 3.10.22 (EP)

Lou Reed, Metal Machine Music (2LP)

Motley Crue, Smokin' in the Boys Room / Home Sweet Home (Vinyl)

Neil Finn, Sessions at West 54th Street (2LP)

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets, Echoes: Live (12" Single)

Pixies, Bossanova / Trompe Le Mode: Live From Europe 2023 (2LP)

Prince and the New Power Generation, Live at Glam Slam (3LP)

Queen, De Lane Lea Demos (Vinyl)

Ramones, Loco Live (2LP)

Replacements, Tim (2LP)

Ronnie Wood, Live at Electric Ladyland (LP)

Soul Asylum, After the Flood: Live From the Grand Forks Prom, June 28, 1997 (2LP)

Starship, We Built This City (12" Picture Disc)

Stone Temple Pilots, Live in New Haven 1994 (2LP)

Sweet, Desolation Boulevard - 50th Anniversary: Live and Demos (LP)

Talking Heads, Live on Tour (2LP)

Tesla, Real 2 Reel Vol. 2 (Vinyl)

Thin Lizzy, Jailbreak: Alternate Version (LP)

Thirteenth Floor Elevators, Houston Music Theatre, Live 1967 (LP)

Todd Rundgren, Initiation (2LP)

Thompson Twins, Into the Gap: Live! (2LP)

Wang Chung, Everybody Have Fun Tonight (10" Vinyl)

War, Why Can't We Be Friends: 50th Anniversary Collector's Edition (3LP)

Warren Zevon, Piano Fighter: The Giant Years (4LP)

Yes, Live at the Rainbow, London, England 12/16/1972 (3LP)

RSD FIRST

Black Sabbath, The Eternal Idol (LP)

Collective Soul, Blender (LP)

Dave Stewart, Stewart Sings Dylan (LP)

Clarence White, Melodies From a Byrd in Flyte: 1963-1973 (LP)

Elton John, Live at the Rainbow Theatre (LP)

Jerry Garcia Band, Don't Let Go: Orpheum Theatre, San Francisco - May 21, 1976 (4LP)

Mark Knopfler, One Take Radio Sessions (LP)

Oasis, Time Flies: 1994-2009 (4LP)

U2 and Brian Eno, Passengers: Original Soundtracks 1 - 30th Anniversary Edition (2LP)

Peter Gabriel, OVO (2LP)

Peter Tosh, Greatest Hits (LP)

Rage Against the Machine, Live on Tour 1993 (2LP)

Rolling Stones, Out of Our Heads: U.S. Version (LP)

Roger Waters, The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux: Live (LP)

Scott Ian, Black Knight Sword of Rage: Music From the Original Pinball Soundtrack (LP)

Sly and the Family Stone, The First Family: Live at Winchester Cathedral 1967 (LP)

Sting, Sting 3.0 Live (2LP)

T. Rex, Bolan B-Sides (2LP)

Throwing Muses, Live in Providence (LP)

Todd Rundgren, The Arena Tour Live (2LP)

Tom Waits, Get Behind the Mule: Spiritual / Get Behind the Mule (7" Vinyl)

LIMITED / REGIONAL

Blasters, An American Music Story: The Complete Studio Recordings 1979-1985 (5LP)

Nektar, Remember the Future: 50th Anniversary Remix (LP)

Saxon, Wheels of Steel: 45th Anniversary Edition (2LP)

