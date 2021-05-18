The list of June 2021 New Music Releases brings very good news for fans of Styx.

The band's upcoming 17th studio album, Crash of the Crown, has been described as a "modern-day sonic chronograph of the endless regenerative cycle of the rise and fall — and rise again — of our shared human experience." Meanwhile, former Styx singer Dennis DeYoung is back with the second installment of what became an expanded final-album project, 26 East, Vol. 2.

In between those two albums, look for the latest edition of Record Store Day's new RSP Drops, featuring a slew of exclusive and limited-edition finds.

Elsewhere, Billy Gibbons' third solo LP, Hardware, promises to share the mood and feel of a desert landscape that surrounded the sessions, held outside Palm Springs, Calif. Former Van Halen bassist Wolfgang Van Halen's solo debut, Mammoth WVH, is also finally here.

An expanded reissue of Black Sabbath's sixth album, Sabotage, includes a newly mastered version of the original album along with a complete live show recorded during the band's 1975 U.S. tour. Grateful Dead's self-titled 1971 concert recording is also back in a 50th-anniversary remastered and expanded format. Def Leppard return with the third installment of their limited-edition vinyl box series, this time focusing on three more-recent studio LPs: 2002's X, 2006's Yeah! and 2008's Songs From the Sparkle Lounge.

Upcoming live material includes Off the Soundboard: Tokyo 2001, the first of a new official live bootleg series from Kiss. Toto will also debut their new lineup on With a Little Help From My Friends, recorded during a pay-per-view livestream performance last November.

More information on these and other new rock-related efforts can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2021 New Music Releases for details on projects issued throughout the year.

June 4

The Alarm, History Repeating 1981-2021 (2CD)

Billy Gibbons [ZZ Top], Hardware

Chicago, Chicago Transit Authority (vinyl reissue)

Crowded House, Dreamers Are Waiting

Def Leppard, Def Leppard: Volume Three

Harry Nilsson, Who Is Harry Nilsson (And Why Is Everybody Talkin’ About Him)? (DVD)

Paul Gilbert [Mr. Big], Werewolves of Portland

Peter Frampton, Somethin’s Happening / Frampton

Rod Stewart, Rod Stewart: 1975-1978 (five-LP vinyl set)

Velvet Underground, Three Card Trick (three-disc DVD set)

June 11

Asia, The Reunion Albums 2007-2012 (five-CD set)

Black Sabbath, Sabotage (expanded anniversary reissue)

Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, ‘Live’ Bullet (vinyl reissue)

Dennis DeYoung [Styx], 26 East, Vol. 2

Joe Bonamassa, Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From the Ryman

Kiss, Off the Soundboard: Tokyo 2001

Mammoth WVH, Mammoth WVH

The Shins, Oh, Inverted World (20th anniversary reissue)

June 12

RSD Drops:

AC/DC, "Through the Mists of Time/Witch's Spell" (12" picture disc)

Black Sabbath, Mob Rules; Heaven & Hell (picture disc LP)

Cat Stevens/Yusuf, Songs From 'Harold & Maude' (LP)

Canned Heat, Blues Band (limited-edition gold vinyl)

Col. Bruce Hampton, Arkansas (2LP)

The Cure, Faith (picture disc)

Def Leppard, Live in Oxford (2LP)

The Doors, Morrison Hotel Sessions (2LP)

Elton Joh, Regimental Sgt. Zippo (LP)

Emerson Lake & Palmer, Tarkus (12" picture disc)

The Fixx, Reach the Beach (LP)

Flaming Lips, The Soft Bulletin Companion (2LP)

Genesis, Live at Knebworth 1990 (LP)

Grateful Dead, Olympia Theatre, Paris, France 5/3/72 (6LP)

Iggy Pop, Live at the Channel Boston (2LP)

Janis Joplin, Pearl (12" picture disc)

Jefferson Airplane, Acid, Incense and Balloons: RSD-Collected Gems From the Golden Era of Flight (LP)

Jim Croce, “You Don't Mess Around With Jim/Operator (That's Not the Way It Feels)” (7" Vinyl)

Jim Messina [Buffalo Springfield], The Dragsters (LP and CD)

Joe Strummer [The Clash], "Junco Partner (Acoustic)" (12" Picture Disc)

Joey Ramone [The Ramones], Don't Worry About Me (LP)

Joni Mitchell, Archives, Vol. 1 (1963-1967): Highlights (LP)

Keith Richards, "Wicked As It Seems (Live)" (7" Vinyl)

Kenny Loggins, At the Movies

Michael Schenker Group [UFO], Live In Manchester 1980 (2LP)

Motley Crue, 40th Anniversary Cassette Box Set

Motorhead, St Valentine's Day Massacre (10" picture disc)

The Police, Live! Vol. 1: Boston 1979; Live! Vol. 2: Atlanta 1983 (2LP)

Robert Palmer, Sneaking Sally Through the Alley (green limited-edition vinyl)

Robert Plant, Live at Knebworth 1990 (LP)

Rolling Stones, Hot Rocks (2LP 50th anniversary edition)

Rolling Stones, A Bigger Bang: Live on Copacabana Beach

Small Faces, Complete Greatest Hits! (LP)

Steely Dan, Two Against Nature (2LP); Everything Must Go (LP)

Styx, The Same Stardust (Vinyl EP)

Suzi Quatro, Live & Kickin [2021 Mix] (2LP)

Tears for Fears, Live at Massey Hall (2LP)

Tom Petty, Angel Dream

Tommy Bolin [Deep Purple], Energy II (LP)

U2, "Fire" (40th anniversary 12" picture disc)

UFO, "Mother Mary/This Kid's" (10" vinyl)

Uriah Heep, The Magician's Birthday (LP)

Warren Zevon, Preludes (2LP)

The Who, Face Dances (expanded anniversary reissue)

The Zombies, Oddities & Extras (LP)

June 18

Allman Brothers Band, Bear’s Sonic Journals: Fillmore East, February 1970 (3CD deluxe-edition set)

Frank Zappa, Zappa ’88: The Last U.S. Show

Gary Kemp [Saucerful of Secrets], INSOLO

Grand Funk Railroad, The Complete Warner Recordings

Joe Vitale [Barnstorm, Joe Walsh], Roller Coaster Weekend / Plantation Harbor

Small Faces, The Complete Atlantic Recordings

Styx, Crash of the Crown

Ten Years After, 1967-1974 (10CD set)

June 25

Grateful Dead, Grateful Dead ["Skull & Roses"] (expanded anniversary reissue)

Jerry Garcia Band, GarciaLive Volume 16: November 15th, 1991 Madison Square Garden (3CD set)

Joni Mitchell, The Reprise Albums [1968-1971] (4CD set)

Peter Murphy, Cascade (vinyl reissue)

Toto, With a Little Help From My Friends

Various artists, Banquet: Underground Sounds of 1969 (three-CD clamshell box set with Yes, Fleetwood Mac, Deep Purple, Jethro Tull, Moody Blues, others)

Various artists, Good As Gold: Artefacts of the Apple Era 1967-1975 (5CD set with Badfinger, Jackie Lomax, Tim Hardin, Stealers Wheel, others)

Various artists, Party for Joey: A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato (Keith Richards, Bonnie Raitt, Benmont Tench, Don Was, Los Lobos, NRBQ, others)

July and Beyond

Rolling Stones, A Bigger Bang: Live on Copacabana Beach

Chicago, Chicago at Carnegie Hall (expanded anniversary reissue)

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Layla Revisited: Live at LOCKN'

RSD Drops

Stone Temple Pilots, Tiny Music ... Songs From the Vatican Gift Shop (expanded anniversary reissue)

Chrissie Hynde, Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan (physical release)

KK's Priest [K.K. Downing, Tim "Ripper" Owens and Les Binks], Sermons of the Sinner

Hawkwind, Somnia