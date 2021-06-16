Record Store Day's second RSD Drops event is, of course, a highlight – but the list of July 2021 new music releases doesn't begin or end there.

David Crosby's For Free features a collaboration with Michael McDonald. Jackson Browne will release his first new album in six years. Dee Snider is back with his fifth solo project, too.

Expanded reissues are on the way from the Beach Boys (the five-CD Feel Flows focusing on Sunflower and Surf's Up sessions from 1969-71), Chicago (their 1971 live album, Chicago at Carnegie Hall) and Stone Temple Pilots (a 25th-anniversary edition of 1996's Tiny Music ... Songs From the Vatican Gift Shop). Another looks back at Cameron Crowe's Almost Famous soundtrack.

The month's live sets include projects from Tedeschi Trucks Band, whose Layla Revisited (Live at LOCKN') features Phish frontman Trey Anastasio; Blondie, with a return to their 2019 debut performance in Cuba; and surviving members of the Allman Brothers Band, who will commemorate the group's 50th anniversary with a new concert release.

More information on these and other new rock-related efforts can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2021 New Music Releases for details on projects issued throughout the year.

July 2

Earl Slick [David Bowie, John Lennon, David Coverdale], Fist Full of Devils

Joni Mitchell, The Reprise Albums (1968-1971) (four-LP vinyl set)

Paul Carrack [Mike + the Mechanics, Squeeze], One On One

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Angel Dream (Songs From the Motion Picture 'She's the One') (post-RSD release)

July 9

Led Zeppelin, Beach Boys, the Who, Neil Young, Elton John and others, Almost Famous soundtrack (deluxe box set reissue)

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul, Summer of Sorcery Live! at the Beacon Theatre (three-CD audio version)

Rolling Stones, A Bigger Bang: Live on Copacabana Beach

Wallflowers, Exit Wounds

July 16

Blondie, Vivir En La Habana (EP and concert film)

Chicago, Chicago at Carnegie Hall (expanded anniversary reissue)

Gary Kemp [Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets], INSOLO

Iggy and the Stooges, Born in a Trailer: The Session and Rehearsal Tapes 1972-73 (4CD clamshell box)

John Mayer [Dead and Company], Sob Rock

Laura Nyro, Trees of the Ages: Laura Nyro Live in Japan

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Layla Revisited: Live at LOCKN'

Umphrey's McGee, You Walked Up Shaking in Your Boots But You Stood Tall and Left a Raging Bull

July 17

RSD Drops:

Allman Brothers Band, The Final Note (2LP)

Bob Dylan "Jokerman/I And I" (12" Vinyl Remixes)

Canned Heat, Living the Blues (2LP)

The Clash, If Music Could Talk (2LP)

Crosby Stills Nash & Young, Deja Vu Alternates (LP)

The Cure, Wild Mood Swings (2LP Picture Disc)

Dave Davies [The Kinks], Bug (2LP)

Dio, God Hates Heavy Metal (12" Picture Disc)

Dire Straits, Encores (LP)

The Dirty Knobs [Mike Campbell], "Humdinger/Feelin High" (7" Vinyl)

Hall and Oates, Voices (LP)

Hawkwind, Greasy Truckers Party (2LP)

Hot Tuna, America's Choice (LP)

Jerry Garcia Band, Jerry Garcia Band (5LP 30th Anniversary Reissue)

Joey Molland [Badfinger], Be True to Yourself (LP)

John Fogerty, Blue Ridge Rangers (12" Vinyl EP)

John Prine, Stay Independent: The Oh Boy Years Curated by Indie Record Stores (LP); Live at the Other End, December 1975 (4LP and 2CD)

Jon Anderson [Yes], Olias Of Sunhillow (45th Anniversary Edition LP)

Judas Priest, Best Of (2LP)

Lou Reed, Set the Twilight Reeling (2LP)

The Monkees, Missing Links Volume 1; Volume 2; Volume 3 (LP)

Mr. Big, Lean Into It (LP)

Pearl Jam, Alive (12" Vinyl and Cassette)

Queen + Adam Lambert and Freddie Mercury, Live Around the World (Vinyl EP) "Love Me Like There's No Tomorrow" (Pink 7" Vinyl)

The Ramones, Live at the Wireless Capitol Theatre, Sydney, Australia, July 8, 1980 (LP)

Randy Newman, Roll With the Punches: The Studio Albums (LPs)

Rory Gallagher, Cleveland Calling Pt. 2 (2LP)

Sammy Hagar and the Circle, "Heavy Metal (Live)" (12" Picture Disc)

The Sweet, Platinum Rare (2LP)

Tesla, Mechanical Resonance (LP)

July 23

The Brothers, March 10, 2020/Madison Square Garden/New York, NY

David Crosby, For Free

Dream Theater, Lost Not Forgotten Archives: A Dramatic Tour of Events – Select Board Mixes

Jackson Browne, Downhill From Everywhere

Mudhoney, Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge (30th anniversary deluxe edition)

Paul McCartney, McCartney III Imagined (Physical release, with St. Vincent, Beck, Phoebe Bridgers, Josh Homme, others)

R.E.M., Cassette Set

Stone Temple Pilots, Tiny Music ... Songs From the Vatican Gift Shop (expanded anniversary reissue)

Yngwie Malmsteen, Parabellum

July 30

Aretha Franklin, ARETHA (four-CD set)

Beach Boys, Feel Flows: The 'Sunflower' and 'Surf's Up' Sessions 1969-1971

Blues Traveler, Traveler's Blues

Dee Snider [Twisted Sister], Leave a Scar

Mose Allison, The Complete Atlantic / Elektra Albums 1962-83 (6CD clamshell box)

Peter Cetera, Love, Glory Honor and Heart: The Complete Full Moon and Warner Bros. Recordings (1981-1992)

Level 42, The Complete Polydor Years, Vol. 2: 1985-89 (10CD set)

Los Lobos, Native Sons

Prince, Welcome 2 America

Son Volt, Electro Melodier

August and Beyond

George Harrison, All Things Must Pass (50th anniversary reissue)

Night Ranger, ATBPO

Chrissie Hynde, Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan (physical release)

Eric Clapton, Eric Clapton (50th anniversary reissue)

KK's Priest [K.K. Downing, Tim "Ripper" Owens and Les Binks], Sermons of the Sinner

Ronnie Wood, Mr. Luck – A Tribute to Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Steve Hackett, Surrender of Silence

Lindsey Buckingham, Lindsey Buckingham