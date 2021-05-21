‘Almost Famous’ Soundtrack Gets ‘Uber Deluxe’ Expanded Box Set

Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous soundtrack is getting a series of deluxe-edition reissues, including a mammoth, 13-disc “Uber Deluxe” box set, which will hit shelves July 9.

The semi-autobiographical 2000 film serves as Crowe's love letter to classic rock and the fandoms that sustained their favorite hard-working, hard-partying bands. The musical dramedy follows 15-year-old William Miller (Patrick Fugit), a prodigious rock scribe who is pursuing his first major story assignment, a Rolling Stone profile on the fictitious, up-and-coming rock band Stillwater.

Crowe similarly scored his first Rolling Stone cover story at 16, spending three weeks on the road with the Allman Brothers Band and interviewing members of the group and road crew.

"We are extremely proud to revisit Almost Famous with a very special bounty of goodness," Crowe said in a press release. "For the first time, we've created a deluxe soundtrack that features nearly every song from the film, along with Nancy Wilson's wonderfully evocative score. We're also thrilled to finally preserve both versions of the film, along with a collection of rare new bonus features, on these beautiful new 4K and Blu-ray releases as part of Paramount Presents. Long live physical media!"

You can preorder the Almost Famous expanded edition soundtrack here and listen to the newly released Stillwater bonus track, "Love Comes and Goes," below.

The Almost Famous soundtrack reissue will compile all the music featured in the movie for the first time. The soundtrack includes classic rock legends such as Led Zeppelin, the Beach Boys, the Who, Neil Young and Elton John ("Tiny Dancer" sing-along, anyone?), as well as snippets of dialogue from the film, such as William's mother imploring him "Don't take drugs!" in the parking lot outside a Black Sabbath concert and Stillwater guitarist Russell Hammond proclaiming "I am a golden god!" from a rooftop while tripping acid.

In total, the Uber Box set contains 103 tracks spread across five CDs and seven 180-gram black vinyl LPs. It also includes a vinyl 7" of Stillwater's single, "Fever Dog," a full version of William's Rolling Stone cover story on the band, a 40-page photo book, replica ticket stubs and more.

Fans who don't want to splurge on the Almost Famous Uber Box set can also choose from two different six-LP reissues — one black vinyl, one colored — a five-CD Super Deluxe set, a vinyl EP containing all six Stillwater songs, a Record Store Day exclusive with seven original Stillwater demos (five performed by Wilson and two by Peter Frampton), a two-LP version of the soundtrack or a two-CD version of the soundtrack.

