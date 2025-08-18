Robert Plant explores new sounds while his old band is showcased in all of its concert glory. David Bowie and Ron Wood get the box set treatment. The slate of September 2025 new releases also includes the official arrival of one of rock's most bootlegged albums.

Saving Grace will be Plant's first album since Raise the Roof with Alison Krauss back in 2021. His most recent solo project was 2017's Carry Fire. A forthcoming EP also features four live versions of songs from Led Zeppelin's Physical Graffiti, released to celebrate the album's 50th anniversary.

I Can't Give Everything Away: 2002-2016 will be the sixth and presumably final box in a series of Bowie excavations that began with material from the late-'60s. This 12CD or 18LP set covers the era from 2002's Heathen through 2016's Blackstar, released two days before his death. Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks issued 1973's Buckingham Nicks just before joining Fleetwood Mac, and it eventually went out of print. The duo made millions of new fans while their debut was mostly heard through illegal copies – until now.

A 50th-anniversary reissue of Blues for Allah expands upon an experimental LP released by the Grateful Dead during a rare hiatus from touring. Foreigner is also expanding their only U.S. chart-topping album, 4, by adding five previously unreleased songs, 14 early and alternate versions of various songs, 15 instrumentals and 15 live performances from the band's 1981-82 world tour.

David Byrne's new solo LP, titled Who Is the Sky?, is his first since 2018. There's also a new live album on the way from Beat, the King Crimson spin-off project featuring former members Adrian Belew and Tony Levin. They're joined on stage by guitarist Steve Vai and Tool drummer Danny Carey. Milestone breaks a quiet period for 38 Special going back to 2004's Drivetrain. Guests include Randy Bachman, Train's Pat Monahan and Jim Peterik of Survivor, who co-wrote 38 Special's breakthrough 1980 hit "Rockin' Into the Night."

Fearless: Anthology 1965-2025 is a career-spanning double-disc anthology that follows Ron Wood's musical adventures as a solo act and as a member of the Rolling Stones, Faces and Jeff Beck Group. The release also includes Wood's first new music since 2010's I Feel Like Playing. The title of Joni Mitchell's new 61-track box set says it all: Joni's Jazz collects jazz-inflected material found throughout her entire career, including two previously unreleased demos from 1980.

More information on these and other pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of scheduled new music for details on records issued throughout the year.

Sept. 5

Cat Stevens / Yusef, On the Road to Findout: Greatest Hits (CD, 2CD, orange 2LP or 4LP sets)

David Byrne, Who Is the Sky? (multi-format releases including sky blue vinyl)

Glenn Hughes [Deep Purple, Black Country Communion], Chosen

Joni Mitchell, Joni's Jazz (4CD box)

Marillion, Misplaced Childhood (40th anniversary picture disc reissue)

NRBQ, Honest Dollar: Deluxe Edition (expanded reissue)

Rob Thomas [Matchbox Twenty], All Night Days

Slipknot, Slipknot (expanded 25th anniversary reissue)

Spinal Tap, Break Like the Wind (remastered vinyl reissue)

Suede, Antidepressants

Sept. 12

David Bowie, I Can't Give Everything Away: 2002-2016 (12CD or 18LP box)

Foghat, Fool for the City (expanded 2CD or 2LP anniversary reissue)

Foreigner, Foreigner 4 (expanded super deluxe anniversary edition)

Grateful Dead, Blues for Allah (expanded 50th anniversary 3CD or translucent green 2LP reissue)

Led Zeppelin, Physical Graffiti (50th anniversary 3LP deluxe edition); Live E.P.

Motley Crue, From the Beginning (2LP white clear or splatter vinyl reissues)

Neal Casal [Chris Robinson Brotherhood], No One Above You: The Early Years 1991-1998 (vinyl release)

Phil Collins, No Jacket Required: Fully Tailored (expanded 4LP or Blu-ray/ATMOS, 5.1 box set reissue)

Spandau Ballet, Everything Is Now, Volume 1: The Early Years 1978-1982 (6CD/Blu-ray/2LP box set)

Spinal Tap, The End Continues

Steve Howe [Yes], Portraits of Bob Dylan; Natural Timbre (1CD or colored 2LP reissues with Jon Anderson, Renaissance's Annie Haslam, Hollies' Allan Clarke, others)

Tedeschi Trucks Band and Leon Russell, Mad Dogs and Englishmen Revisited: Live at LOCKN'

Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers (Blu-ray)

Umphrey's McGee, Blueprints

Various artists, The Philadelphia Labels Hits Collection 1957-62 Vol. 2: Cameo, Parkway & Jamie (3CD set with Chubby Checker, Duane Eddy, others)

Various artists, Play On: A Raspberries Tribute (2CD set with Lou Gramm, Rick Springfield, Bangles’ Vicki and Debbi Peterson, John Waite, others)

Warren Haynes, The Whisper Sessions (stripped-down version of 2024's Million Voices Whisper)

Sept. 19

38 Special, Milestone

Art in America, Rise

Bryan Ferry [Roxy Music], Frantic; Avonmore (CD and red vinyl reissues)

Boomtown Rats, The First 50 Years: Songs of Boomtown Glory (2CD set)

The Cowsills, The 'Cocaine Drain' Album: Deluxe Edition

Fanny, Rock and Roll Survivors / Rock and Roll Survivors Live Opera 1974 (remixed and remastered 2CD set)

Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks, Buckingham Nicks (remastered yellow or baby blue vinyl, CD and digital reissues)

Mike Tramp [White Lion], Songs of White Lion: Vol. III

Nine Inch Nails, Tron: Ares

Pet Shop Boys, Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live at the Royal Arena Copenhagen (2CD/Blu-ray box)

The Pogues, Rum Sodomy and the Lash (40th anniversary 2CD or red marbeled 2LP reissue)

Phil Manzanera and Andy MacKay with Paul Thompson [Roxy Music], AM PM Soho Live

Various artists, With a Little Help From My Friends: Covers of the Beatles 1967-1970 (3CD box with Journey, Harry Nilsson, Billy Preston, Richie Havens, others)

Sept. 26

Alan White [Yes/John Lennon], Ramshackled (expanded and remastered CD reissue)

The Bangles, Watching the Sky: The Bangles Box Set (4CD box)

Beat [King Crimson], Neon Heat Disease: Live in Los Angeles (3CD/Blu-ray box)

Frank Zappa, One Size Fits All (expanded 4CD/Blu-ray 50th anniversary reissue)

Genesis, The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway: 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition (4CD/Dolby Atmos mix Blu-ray or 5LPs/Dolby Atmos mix Blu-ray)

Hawkwind, PXR 5 (remastered vinyl edition)

Jeff Tweedy [Wilco], Twilight Override (3CD set)

Mark Knopfler [Dire Straits], Sailing to Philadelphia (Blu-ray Dolby Atmos Mix and clear vinyl reissues)

Mother Love Bone [Pearl Jam], Shine EP; Apple (CD and colored vinyl reissues)

Nick Drake, The Making of Five Leaves Left (4CD or 4LP box)

Peter Hammill [Van der Graaf Generator], The Charisma and Virgin Recordings 1971-1986 (18CD/2Blu-ray box)

Robert Plant, Saving Grace

Ronnie Wood, Fearless: Anthology 1965-2025 (2CD or 2LP set with Faces, Rolling Stones, Jeff Beck Group)

Scorpions, From the First Sting (2CD or 2LP gold vinyl editions)

Various artists, Extended Stimulation: 12" Pop Adventures on the Dancefloor 1983-1988 (4CD box with Duran Duran, Simple Minds, Pet Shop Boys, New Order, Human League, others)

Various artists: You're No Big Deal: Grunge, the U.S. Underground and Beyond 1984-1994 (4CD box with Soundgarden, Stone Temple Pilots, Temple of the Dog, Husker Du, others)

White Lion, Anthology '83-'89 (2CD set)

XTC, Drums and Wires (CD/Blu-ray Dolby Atmos Mix and updated 5.1 Mix and vinyl reissues)

The Zombies, Odessey and Oracle (remastered mono reissue)

October and Beyond

Alan Parsons Project, I Robot (expanded CD, black or clear vinyl, or 4CD/Blu-ray super deluxe reissue)

David Gilmour, The Luck and Strange Concerts (2CD, 4LP, or super deluxe 11-disc box); Live at the Circus Maximus (3DVD set or 2Blu-ray set with Stereo 96/24, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos mixes)

King Crimson, In the Wake of Poseidon (CD/Blu-Ray reissue); Lizard (CD/Blu-Ray/vinyl reissue)

Megadeth, Killing Is My Business … and Business Is Good! (40th anniversary vinyl reissue)

Steve Porcaro [Toto], The Very Day

Yngwie Malmsteen, Fire and Ice (expanded CD reissue)

Cream, Royal Albert Hall London May 2-3-5-6, 2005 (2CD or 3LP vinyl reissue)

Various artists, Can't Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company (with Paul Rodgers, Simon Kirke, members of Def Leppard, Slash, Dirty Honey, others)

West Bruce and Laing [Mountain/Cream], Out in the Fields: The Albums 1972-1974 (3CD box set)

Fabulous Thunderbirds, The Jimmie Vaughan Years: Complete Studio Recordings 1978-1989 (4CD box set)

Scorpions, Coming Home Live (2CD or 2LP set with Alice Cooper, Judas Priest, others)

