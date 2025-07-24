A new four-song EP collecting live tracks from Led Zeppelin's Physical Graffiti is being released to celebrate the classic album's 50th anniversary this year.

The live songs come from two concert appearances: one from 1975 and the other from 1979. Led Zeppelin's Live E.P. will be released on Sept. 12.

You can hear "Trampled Under Foot" from Earl's Court in 1975 below.

Watch Led Zeppelin Perform 'Trampled Under Foot' Live in 1975

It will be available on 180-gram 12" vinyl, CD and digital formats

Physical Graffiti was originally released in February 1975 and was the band's first release on their Swan Song label. The double album included new tracks as well as songs left over from earlier album sessions.

Songs from Led Zeppelin III ("Bron-Yr-Aur"), Led Zeppelin IV ("Down by the Seaside," "Night Flight," "Boogie With Stu") and Houses of the Holy ("The Rover," "Houses of the Holy," "Black Country Woman") joined newly recorded classics like "Trampled Under Foot" and "Kashmir."

"It goes from one extreme to the other, but at the same time, it’s very evident that it’s Zeppelin," Robert Plant noted in a press release announcing the new live EP. "I love the album, and it does work as a double album. There are some real humdinger, roaring tracks."

What's on Led Zeppelin's 'Live E.P.'?

The upcoming Live E.P. includes concert recordings of Physical Graffiti's "In My Time of Dying" and "Trampled Under Foot" from the band's Earl's Court appearance in 1975 and "Sick Again" and "Kashmir" from 1979's famous Knebworth show.

All of these performances come from the 2003 Led Zeppelin DVD, but the Live E.P. marks their first appearance as audio stand-alone releases.

You can see the track listing below.

Led Zeppelin, 'Live E.P.' Track Listing

1. In My Time Of Dying (Earl’s Court - 1975)

2. Trampled Under Foot (Earl’s Court - 1975)

3. Sick Again (Knebworth - 1979)

4. Kashmir (Knebworth - 1979)