Frank Zappa's 1975 album One Size Fits All will celebrate its 50th anniversary later this year with a new box set featuring nearly 60 tracks.

The four-CD and Blu-ray collection will be available on Sept. 26 and feature a remastered version of the original album, one of Zappa's most intricate works from his peak mid-'70s period with a revamped Mothers of Invention.

One Size Fits All followed the releases of Apostrophe('), Zappa's only Top 10 album, and the live LP, Roxy & Elsewhere, both released in 1974. It would be the last album to feature a Mothers of Invention cocredit.

The sessions for the album were recorded between the latter part of 1974 and spring 1975 with a band featuring keyboardist and singer George Duke, bassists James "Birdlegs" Youman and Tom Fowler, drummer Chester Thompson, percussionist Ruth Underwood and saxophonist and singer Napoleon Murphy Brock.

The original album was released in June 1975.

What's on the 50th Anniversary Box of Frank Zappa's 'One Size Fits All'?

The upcoming One Size Fits All: 50th Anniversary Edition includes 58 tracks, 49 of them previously unreleased. Included are album session bonus tracks, alternate edits and recordings, a complete concert from Rotterdam, the Netherlands, from Sept. 28, 1974, and other live material.

The Blu-ray includes the original album newly remixed in Dolby Atmos and 5.1 surround sound, and videos from a KCET-TV shoot in Los Angeles on Aug. 27, 1974.

You can see the track listing below.

Vinyl, other CD versions and digital releases will also be issued along with the five-disc Super Deluxe Edition. More information is available on Zappa's website.

Frank Zappa, 'One Size Fits All: 50th Anniversary Edition' Track Listing

CD 1

One Size Fits All – The Original Album – 2024 Remaster + Album Session Bonus Tracks

The Original Album

1. Inca Roads

2. Can’t Afford No Shoes

3. Sofa No. 1

4. Po-Jama People

5. Florentine Pogen

6. Evelyn, A Modified Dog

7. San Ber’dino

8. Andy

9. Sofa No. 2

Album Session Bonus Tracks

10. Inca Roads – Rough Mix

11. Ralph Stuffs His Shoes – “Token” Outtake

12. Ralph Stuffs His Shoes – Basic Tracks, Take 5

13. Ralph Stuffs His Shoes – Instrumental Mix, Master Take

14. Can’t Afford No Shoes – Rough Mix

15. Sofa No. 1 – Basic Tracks, Take 6

16. Sofa No. 1 – Master Take, Early Mix

CD 2

Album Session Bonus Tracks Continued

1. Po-Jama People – Old Mix

2. Florentine Pogen – Rough Mix

3. Florentine Pogen – Alternate Solo

4. Evelyn, A Modified Dog – Session Outtakes

5. Bitch, Bitch, Bitch – In Rehearsal

6. Bitch, Bitch, Bitch – Basic Tracks, Take 1

7. San Ber’dino – Rough Mix I

8. San Ber’dino – Rough Mix II

9. San Ber’dino – Rough Mix III

10. Something/Anything – Rough Mix

11. Andy – Rough Mix

12. Sofa No. 2 – Rough Mix

CD 3

Live In Rotterdam, Netherlands, September 28, 1974

1. Tush Tush Tush (A Token Of My Extreme)

2. Stink-Foot

3. Inca Roads

4. Approximate

5. Cosmik Debris

6. Florentine Pogen

7. Montana

8. RDNZL

CD 4

Live In Rotterdam, Netherlands, September 28, 1974 (Continued) + Bonus Live Tracks

1. Dupree’s Paradise Intro

2. Blind Mice Blues

3. Dupree’s Paradise – Part 1

4. Dupree’s Paradise – Part 2

5. Pygmy Twylyte

6. Room Service

7. Tush Tush Tush (End Vamp)

Bonus Live Tracks

8. Ralph Stuffs His Shoes – Live In Gothenburg, Sweden, 9/25/1974

9. Po-Jama People – Live In Gothenburg, Sweden, 9/25/1974

BLU-RAY AUDIO

One Size Fits All – The Album + Bonus Audio + Bonus Video

24-bit/48kHz Dolby Atmos / 24-bit/96kHz Dolby TrueHD 5.1 / 24-bit/192kHz PCM Stereo

One Size Fits All – The Album

1. Inca Roads

2. Can’t Afford No Shoes

3. Sofa No. 1

4. Po-Jama People

5. Florentine Pogen

6. Evelyn, A Modified Dog

7. San Ber’dino

8. Andy

9. Sofa No. 2

Bonus Audio

1. Sofa No. 1 – 1975 Quad Mix

2. San Ber’dino – 1993 6-Channel Mix

Bonus Video (Pillar-box format)

3. Inca Roads: Video – "Token" Outtake, Live In Los Angeles, CA 8/27/1974

4. Florentine Pogen: Video – "Token" Outtake, Live In Los Angeles, CA 8/27/1974