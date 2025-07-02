Foreigner’s Deluxe Edition of ‘4’ Expands No. 1 Smash Album

Foreigner is expanding their only U.S. chart-topping album in advance of the group's 50th anniversary. The super-deluxe edition of 1981's six-times-platinum 4 returns as a 5CD/Blu-ray package with newly remastered stereo or ATMOS versions.

Due on Sept. 12, the reissue will be available in black vinyl and various other formats. Included are five previously unreleased songs, 14 early and alternate versions of various songs, 15 instrumentals and 15 live performances from the band's 1981-82 world tour. The digital deluxe release will also contain alternate versions, instrumentals and live performances from the era.

The physical releases are paired with a booklet with more than 60 exclusive photos. Pre-orders are already underway. See a complete track list – and the band's latest confirmed tour dates – below.

Foreigner's fourth album was recorded at New York City's Electric Lady Studios with producer Mutt Lange. Both "Urgent" and the follow-up "Waiting for a Girl Like You" reached the Top 5 then "Juke Box Hero" also became a Top 40 hit. Foreigner 4 reportedly spent more weeks atop the Billboard charts than any other Atlantic Records act.

"Recording our fourth album took the better part of two years," Foreigner stalwart Mick Jones said in an official statement. "It was something that just had to be right and I truly believe that Mutt Lange, Lou [Gramm], Rick [Willis], Dennis [Elliott] and I accomplished something very special. This package, and particularly the stunning Atmos mixes, present a spectacular culmination of one of the most exciting periods of my life."

The just-announced concerts dates, dubbed the Foreigner 4 Deluxe Tour, include multi-night stands in Port Chester, New York, and Montclair, New Jersey. These will be the first shows after long-time singer Kelly Hansen leaves the lineup. Their updated touring edition will include vocalist Luis Maldonado, bassist Jeff Pilson, keyboardist Michael Bluestein, guitarist Bruce Watson and drummer Chris Frazier. Gramm will guest on some songs.

"Earlier this year, we toured Mexico and South America with the incredible Lou Gramm," Maldonado said. " We all had such a fantastic time performing and being together, and it's with that same excitement I look forward to working with Lou again. He was an integral part of the writing and recording of the Foreigner 4 album and his presence will add a historic dimension to our forthcoming tour."

Foreigner's 2025's 'Foreigner 4 Deluxe Tour'

12/3-4 – Port Chester, NY @ vCapitol Theatre

12/6 – Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre

12/7 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Theater

12/9 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

12/11-12 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

12/13 – Williamsport, PA @ Community Arts Center

'Foreigner 4 Deluxe' Track Listing

1LP STEREO REMIX

Side 1

1. Night Life

2. Juke Box Hero

3. Break It Up

4. Waiting for a Girl Like You

5. Luanne

Side 2

1. Urgent

2. I’m Gonna Win

3. Woman in Black

4. Girl on the Moon

5. Don't Let Go

5 DISC CD/BLU-RAY

DISC 1: '4' STEREO REMIX

1. Night Life

2. Juke Box Hero

3. Break It Up

4. Waiting for a Girl Like You

5. Luanne

6. Urgent

7. I’m Gonna Win

8. Woman In Black

9. Girl on the Moon

10. Don't Let Go

DISC 2:

UNRELEASED SONGS / ALTERNATIVE VERSIONS

1. Fool If You Love Him

2. Love So Much Better

3. Knockout Power

4. Don't Say No (Don't Let Go early version)

5. Jealous Lover

EARLY VERSIONS & ALTERNATIVE MIXES

1. Night Life

2. Take One Guitar (Juke Box Hero early version)

3. Juke Box Hero

4. Waiting for a Girl Like You (vocal and piano)

5. Waiting for a Girl Like You (early version)

6. Luanne (early version)

7. Urgent (vocals on chorus only)

8. I’m Gonna Win

9. I’m Gonna Win (early version)

10. Woman in Black (early version 1)

11. Woman in Black (early version 2)

12. Alone Again (Girl on the Moon early version)

13. Girl on the Moon (early version)

14. Don’t Let Go

DISC 3: INSTRUMENTAL ROUGH MIXES

1. Night Life

2. Juke Box Hero

3. Break It Up

4. Waiting for a Girl Like You

5. Luanne

6. Urgent (bass version 1)

7. Urgent (bass version 2)

8. I’m Gonna Win (version 1)

9. I’m Gonna Win (version 2)

10. Woman in Black (with intro)

11. Woman in Black (version 2)

12. Girl on the Moon

13. Don’t Let Go

14. Fool If You Love Him

15. Love So Much Better

DISC 4: '4' LIVE TOUR 1981-82

1. Long, Long Way From Home (Live in Birmingham 1981)

2. Dirty White Boy (Live in Anaheim 1982)

3. Blue Morning, Blue Day (Live in Anaheim 1982)

4. Luanne (Live in Anaheim 1982)

5. Cold as Ice (Live in Germany 1981)

6. Waiting for a Girl Like You (Live in Germany 1981)

7. Head Games (Live in Germany 1981)

8. Starrider (with Prelude) (Live in Anaheim 1982)

9. Woman in Black (Live in Anaheim 1982)

10. Urgent (Live in Birmingham 1981)

11. Double Vision (Live in Anaheim 1982)

12. Juke Box Hero (Live in Anaheim 1982)

13. Feels Like the First Time (Live in Anaheim 1982)

14. Hot Blooded (Live in Anaheim 1982)

15. Night Life (Live in Anaheim 1982)

DISC 5: BLU-RAY

FOREIGNER '4' ATMOS

1. Night Life

2. Juke Box Hero

3. Break It Up

4. Waiting for a Girl Like You

5. Luanne

6. Urgent

7. I’m Gonna Win

8. Woman In Black

9. Girl on the Moon

10. Don't Let Go

FOREIGNER '4' STEREO REMIX

1. Night Life

2. Juke Box Hero

3. Break It Up

4. Waiting for a Girl Like You

5. Luanne

6. Urgent

7. I’m Gonna Win

8. Woman in Black

9. Girl on the Moon

10. Don't Let Go

11. Fool If You Love Him (Bonus Stereo Track)

DIGITAL DELUXE ALBUM

STEREO REMIX

1. Night Life (Stereo Remix)

2. Juke Box Hero (Stereo Remix)

3. Break It Up (Stereo Remix)

4. Waiting for a Girl Like You (Stereo Remix)

5. Luanne (Stereo Remix)

6. Urgent (Stereo Remix)

7. I’m Gonna Win (Stereo Remix)

8. Woman in Black (Stereo Remix)

9. Girl on the Moon (Stereo Remix)

10. Don't Let Go (Stereo Remix)

11. Fool If You Love Him

12. Love So Much Better

13. Knockout Power

14. Don't Say No (Don't Let Go early version)

15. Jealous Lover

16. Night Life

17. Take One Guitar (Juke Box Hero early version)

18. Juke Box Hero

19. Waiting for a Girl Like You (vocal & piano)

20. Waiting for a Girl Like You (early version)

21. Luanne (early version)

22. Urgent (vocals on chorus only)

23. I’m Gonna Win

24. I’m Gonna Win (early version)

25. Woman in Black (early version 1)

26. Woman in Black (early version 2)

27. Alone Again (Girl On The Moon early version)

28. Girl On The Moon (early version)

29. Don’t Let Go

30. Night Life (Instrumental)

31. Juke Box Hero (Instrumental)

32. Break It Up (Instrumental)

33. Waiting for a Girl Like You (Instrumental)

34. Luanne (Instrumental)

35. Urgent (bass version 1)

36. Urgent (bass version 2)

37. I’m Gonna Win (version 1)

38. I’m Gonna Win (version 2)

39. Woman in Black (with intro)

40. Woman in Black (version 2)

41. Girl on the Moon (Instrumental)

42. Don’t Let Go (Instrumental)

43. Fool If You Love Him (Instrumental)

44. Love So Much Better (Instrumental)

45. Long, Long Way From Home (Live in Birmingham 1981)

46. Dirty White Boy (Live in Anaheim 1982)

47. Blue Morning, Blue Day (Live in Anaheim 1982)

48. Luanne (Live in Anaheim 1982)

49. Cold as Ice (Live in Germany 1981)

50. Waiting for a Girl Like You (Live in Germany 1981)

51. Head Games (Live in Germany 1981)

52. Starrider (with Prelude) (Live in Anaheim 1982)

53. Woman in Black (Live in Anaheim 1982)

54. Urgent (Live in Birmingham 1981)

55. Double Vision (Live in Anaheim 1982)

56. Juke Box Hero (Live in Anaheim 1982)

57. Feels Like the First Time (Live in Anaheim 1982)

58. Hot Blooded (Live in Anaheim 1982)

59. Night Life (Live in Anaheim 1982)

ATMOS ALBUM (Digital Only)

1. Night Life

2. Juke Box Hero

3. Break It Up

4. Waiting for a Girl Like You

5. Luanne

6. Urgent

7. I’m Gonna Win

8. Woman in Black

9. Girl on the Moon

10. Don't Let Go

