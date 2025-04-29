Watch Foreigner’s First Show With Luis Maldonado on Lead Vocals

Foreigner played the first show of their 2025 South American tour Monday night with Luis Maldonado serving as their lead singer for almost the entire main set.

As if that wasn't exciting enough, founding vocalist Lou Gramm joined in for the last four songs.

You can see videos and the full set list from the show below.

Earlier this year it was announced that Maldonado, who has served as a guitarist in Foreigner since 2021, would be taking over for Kelly Hansen on lead vocals for this leg of the tour.

"Some issues have forced me to limit appearances outside of the USA this year, and this means, unfortunately, I will miss Foreigner's South American run," Hansen explained at the time. "However, our incredible bandmate Luis Maldonado has been recording some of our hits in Spanish and he will be handling most of the vocals along with Lou Gramm who will be guesting with Foreigner for those shows. I know they will smash it!"

Maldonado looked quite comfortable and confident in his new role as the band hit the stage with the opening "Double Vision," and handled the majority of the main set alone until Gramm arrived for a main-set closing "Juke Box Hero."

The two shared vocals on "I Want to Know What Love Is," with Maldonado delivering the opening verse in Spanish. The band's South American tour continues until a May 10 show in Sao Paulo.

They'll return to the United States - presumably with Hansen back behind the microphone - beginning on June 11 in Highland, California. The group will have another temporary lead singer change this fall when they head to Canada without Hansen. Geordie Brown, who starred in Juke Box Hero, the Musical will handle lead vocals for those dates.

Watch Foreigner Perform in Mexico City

Foreigner Mexico City April 28 2025 Set List

1. "Double Vision"

2. "Head Games"

3. "Cold as Ice"

4. "Waiting for a Girl Like You"

5. "That Was Yesterday"

6. "Dirty White Boy"

7. "Feels Like the First Time"

8. "Urgent"

9. Keyboard Solo

10. Drum Solo

11. "Juke Box Hero" (with Lou Gramm)

12. "Long, Long Way From Home" (with Lou Gramm)

13. "I Want to Know What Love Is" (with Lou Gramm)

14. "Hot Blooded" (with Lou Gramm)

via SetList.fm