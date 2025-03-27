Lou Gramm to Help Out as Kelly Hansen Misses More Foreigner Shows

Foreigner singer Kelly Hansen has revealed that he will not tour with the band when they perform in Latin America this spring, but a special guest will be stepping in.

"Some issues have forced me to limit appearances outside of the USA this year, and this means, unfortunately, I will miss Foreigner's South American run," he said in a statement (via blabbermout.net). "However, our incredible bandmate Luis Maldonado has been recording some of our hits in Spanish and he will be handling most of the vocals along with [original Foreigner singer] Lou Gramm who will be guesting with Foreigner for those shows. I know they will smash it!"

The tour is scheduled to begin on April 28 in Mexico City. It remains unclear what "issues" Hansen is currently handling in relation to his international appearances.

It was previously announced that Hansen would also not appear with the band when they perform in Canada this coming October and November. When asked about the matter, Foreigner's publicist responded with the following: "Circumstances prohibit Kelly from spending too much time outside of the U.S., so he will be sitting this one out. Geordie [Brown] will be appearing at all shows in this tour."

When Was the Last Time Lou Gramm Sang With Foreigner?

The last time Gramm sang with Foreigner was on March 15 when he appeared at their show in Clearwater, Florida. There he participated in two songs during the encore, "I Want to Know What Love Is" and "Hot Blooded."