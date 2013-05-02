1

It’s only fitting that the track that tops our list of the Top 10 Underrated Foreigner Songs would be a number that most fans would place on their list of the band’s all-time best. One of Foreigner's fiercest rockers, "Dirty White Boy" was the first single from the third album, Head Games. But for some reason, it doesn't get mentioned in the same breath as the band's other classic cuts. It should. And that's why it's No. 1 on this list.