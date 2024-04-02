Foreigner Adds Farewell Tour Dates With Loverboy and Lita Ford

Foreigner has extended their ongoing farewell tour, adding 10 new dates for September and October featuring support on various stops from Loverboy and Lita Ford.

The newly announced leg begins on Sept. 23 in Charleston, West Virginia, and concludes on Oct. 9 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday. You can see the full list of dates and corresponding opening acts below.

Foreigner launched their farewell tour last July and has logged close to 80 shows on the trek so far. They're currently on the road with Styx and John Waite as part of the Renegades & Juke Box Heroes tour, which is scheduled to run through the end of August.

Co-founding Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones said in a statement: "Many years ago, I wrote a song called 'Feels Like the First Time,' and today we are launching the next leg of our last worldwide tour. We will be presenting a show that I know will have the same enthusiasm as our very first appearances. The tour started last summer in America, and we hope to get to every place that we have played over the last several years. While I'm sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere."

Foreigner Farewell Tour 2024 With Loverboy and Lita Ford

Sept. 23 - Charleston, WV @ Charleston Civic Center (with Loverboy)

Sept. 25 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena (with Loverboy)

Sept. 27 - Duluth, MN @ Amsoil Arena (with Lita Ford)

Sept. 28 - Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center (with Lita Ford)

Oct. 1 - Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center (with Loverboy)

Oct. 2 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunset Amphitheater (with Loverboy)

Oct. 4 - Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater (with Loverboy)

Oct. 5 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater (with Loverboy)

Oct. 8 - Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Event Center (with Loverboy)

Oct. 9 - Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center (with Loverboy)