Foreigner to Begin Extensive Farewell Tour Next Summer

Foreigner has announced the beginning of their Historic Farewell Tour, kicking off in summer 2023 with '80s pop-rockers Loverboy in tow.

The North American first leg of their final voyage launches on July 6 in Alpharetta, Ga., and concludes on Sept. 3 in Holmdel, N.J. Foreigner will announce more stateside and international legs, which are currently slated to run through the end of 2024, Billboard reports.

You can see the full list of currently announced dates below.

"Foreigner is a completely revitalized band with a whole new energy that has won the hearts of our fans all over the world, and I want to go out while the band is still at the top of its game," co-founding guitarist and sole original member Mick Jones told Billboard. "I had the idea that was to become Foreigner back in 1974, and I was 30 years old at the time. By the end of our farewell tour, over 50 years will have passed – and that's a long time to be on the road."

Lead singer Kelly Hansen, who assumed the mantle from co-founding vocalist Lou Gramm in 2005, said the decision to throw in the towel now is a matter of practicality. "This catalog of songs, it's extremely challenging for a rock tenor vocalist like myself to sing," the 61-year-old singer added. "I never would have thought in a million years I'd be singing these songs in the keys at this age, and I don't know how much longer I can do that at the level I need do. You can drop keys and do this and do that, but I'm more of an old-school person. If I'm not doing it for real then I shouldn’t be doing it."

Hansen also acknowledged that Jones' physical condition influenced the decision, as the 77-year-old guitarist now performs with the band in a limited capacity. "Mick does all the shows he can do with us as his health allows, and we're cognizant of that," Hansen told Billboard. "I can't say that doesn't have an effect [on the tour] ... but that's also a reality of life and time, so you take what you're given and you make your decisions based on that.

"We're at an era in life where a lot of bands from the '70s are right on the ragged edge of still being able to do shows," Hansen continued. "I see other musicians sometimes that I go, 'Wow, that was disappointing,' and I don't want to be someone that other people say that about. I want to do this band the way it's supposed to be, and when it's not like that I don't want to be doing it."

Foreigner, Historic Farewell Tour 2023

July 6 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 8 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

July 9 - Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 11 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

July 14 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp

July 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

July 19 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 21 - Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 22 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 24 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 25 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 28 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 29 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 1 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 2 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach

Aug. 4 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 5 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 8 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 9 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 11 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 12 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 14 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Aug. 16 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Aug. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater

Aug. 20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 21 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater

Aug. 23 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater

Aug. 24 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 30 - Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theater

Sept. 1 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept. 2 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept. 3 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

