Spinal Tap will release a new album on the same day that a sequel to 1984's This Is Spinal Tap hits theaters.

The End Continues is being billed as a new Spinal Tap album, not a soundtrack to Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, which opens on Sept. 12.

The band has rerecorded the song "Stonehenge" for the album featuring Elton John. You can watch the video for the track — a scene from the upcoming film — below.

Watch Spinal Tap and Elton John Perform 'Stonehenge'

The release of the album marks the fourth LP by the fictional group — guitarists David St. Hubbins (played by Michael McKean) and Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest), bassist Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) and a rotating cast of drummers — assembled for the 1984 mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap.

Previous albums include This Is Spinal Tap (1984), Break Like the Wind (1992) and Back From the Dead (2009). Though movie fans will note the screen band released such "classic" records as Brainhammer, Intravenus de Milo, Shark Sandwich and Smell the Glove.

Watch the Trailer for 'Spinal Tap II: The End Continues'

Set 41 years after the first film, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues follows the estranged bandmates as they reunite for one last concert. Once again, documentary filmmaker Marty Di Bergi (played by Rob Reiner, who directed both movies) is there to capture the music and conversation.

What's on Spinal Tap's 'The End Continues' Album?

The End Continues features 13 songs, including remakes of four songs first heard in This Is Spinal Tap: "Stonehenge" and "Flower People," both featuring John; "Cups and Cakes" with Paul McCartney; and Big Bottom" with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

New songs include "Let's Just Rock Again," "The Devil's Just Not Getting Old" and the intriguingly titled "Rockin' in the Urn."

The album's track listing is below.

Spinal Tap, 'The End Continues' Track Listing

1. “Nigel’s Poem”

2. “Let’s Just Rock Again”

3. “Flower People” with Elton John

4. “Brighton Rock”

5. “The Devil’s Just Not Getting Old”

6. “Cups and Cakes” with Paul McCartney

7. “I Kissed a Girl”

8. “Angels”

9. “Big Bottom” with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

10. “Judge and Jury”

11. “Rockin’ in the Urn”

12. “Blood to Let”

13. “Stonehenge” with Elton John