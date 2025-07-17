Nine Inch Nails Announce New Album, ‘Tron: Ares’
Nine Inch Nails are set to release a new album this summer. The soundtrack for Tron: Ares will be available on Sept. 19, three weeks before the film's release on Oct. 10.
The LP marks the first Nine Inch Nails album since the simultaneous release of Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts in 2020.
The news was accompanied by the album's first single, the brooding "As Alive as You Need Me to Be." You can hear the song below
Listen to Nine Inch Nails' 'As Alive as You Need Me to Be'
The soundtrack for the third entry in the Tron film franchise features two dozen new songs, a mix of instrumental and vocal tracks, by Nine Inch Nails.
Even though Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have released 20 film scores over the decades — including 2010's The Social Network and 2020's Soul, both of which won Oscars — Tron: Ares is the first time a feature film soundtrack will be released under the Nine Inch Nails name.
You can see the album's track listing below.
"As Alive as You Need Me to Be" can also be heard in the new trailer for the upcoming movie.
Watch 'Tron: Ares' Trailer
Nine Inch Nails launched their new tour last month in Dublin. The set included favorites from their career, such as "March of the Pigs," "Closer," "Head Like a Hole" and "Hurt."
Where Are Nine Inch Nails Playing in 2025?
The North American dates of the Peel It Back World Tour begin on Aug. 6 with a show in Oakland.
For the next six weeks, the band will perform dates in Seattle, Toronto, Cleveland and Phoenix, before wrapping up with two nights at Los Angeles' Kia Forum.
You can see the list of dates for the North American leg of Nine Inch Nails' tour below.
Nine Inch Nails, 'Tron: Ares' Track Listing
1. INIT
2. FORKED REALITY
3. AS ALIVE AS YOU NEED ME TO BE
4. ECHOES
5. THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING
6. IN THE IMAGE OF
7. I KNOW YOU CAN FEEL IT
8. PERMANENCE
9. INFILTRATOR
10. 100% EXPENDABLE
11. STILL REMAINS
12. WHO WANTS TO LIVE FOREVER?
13. BUILDING BETTER WORLDS
14. TARGET IDENTIFIED
15. DAEMONIZE
16. EMPATHETIC RESPONSE
17. WHAT HAVE YOU DONE?
18. A QUESTION OF TRUST
19. GHOST IN THE MACHINE
20. NO GOING BACK
21. NEMESIS
22. NEW DIRECTIVE
23. OUT IN THE WORLD
24. SHADOW OVER ME
Nine Inch Nails, Peel It Back World Tour 2025 – North American Leg
Aug 06 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Aug 08 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Aug 10 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Aug 12 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Aug 14 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center
Aug 15 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Aug 17 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Aug 19 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Aug 20 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Aug 22 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Aug 23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Aug 26 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
Aug 27 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Aug 29 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Aug 31 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Sep 02 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Sep 3 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Sep 05 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center
Sep 06 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Sep 09 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
Sep 10 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Sep 12 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sep 13 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Sep 16 - Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena
Sep 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Sep 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
