The list of March 2021 new music releases is highlighted by a couple of key looks back from Neil Young, as well as new music from members of the Beatles, Kiss and Iron Maiden.

Young is issuing the retail version of his massive 10-disc Archives Vol. II, along with Young Shakespeare, a live recording and film. The stripped-down Young Shakespeare was recorded for German TV in 1971 at the Shakespeare Theater in Stratford, Conn., but never before released. Archives Vol. II focuses on music from 1972-76, following Young's 2009 deep dive into his 1963-72 era.

Ringo Starr's Zoom In includes guest turns by former bandmate Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Steve Lukather and others. The five-song EP, recorded between April and October, provides a quick follow-up to last year's What's My Name

Smith/Kotzen, featuring Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith and Winery Dogs guitarist Richie Kotzen, have a self-titled nine-song debut on the way, too. They share lead vocals throughout the project, which features an appearance from Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain.

Soul Station, the R&B-focused side project from Paul Stanley, also debuts with an album of nine covers and five originals. More information on these and other new rock-related efforts can be found below.

March 5

Black Sabbath, Heaven and Hell; Mob Rules (deluxe edition reissues)

Kings of Leon, When You See Yourself

Neil Young, Archives Vol. II: 1972-1976 (10CD set)

Soul Station [Paul Stanley], Now and Then

Teenage Fanclub, Endless Arcade

March 12

Madness, Our House: The Very Best of Madness

Rob Zombie, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy

Saga, Symmetry (vinyl release)

March 19

Andrew Farriss [INXS], Andrew Farriss

Chris Cornell, No One Sings Like You Anymore

Ringo Starr, Zoom In [five-song EP with Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Dave Grohl, others]

Steve Earle and the Dukes, J.T.

Sting, Duets [Eric Clapton, Annie Lennox, Sam Moore, others]

Ten Years After, A Sting in the Tale (deluxe edition reissue)

March 26

Joe Strummer, Assembly

Jon Anderson, Olias of Sunhillow (2CD expanded reissue)

Level 42, The Complete Polydor Years Vol. 1: 1980-1984 (10CD set)

Liquid Tension Experiment, LTE3

Neil Young, Young Shakespeare

Smith/Kotzen [Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen], Smith/Kotzen

Spirit, Son of America (3CD expanded reissue)

Tower of Power, 50 Years of Funk & Soul: Live at the Fox Theater (2CD set)

April and Beyond

Cheap Trick, In Another World

Fleetwood Mac, Live: Super Deluxe Edition

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Live at Knebworth '76

Greta Van Fleet, The Battle at Garden’s Gate

Jethro Tull, A (A La Mode): 40th Anniversary Edition

Motorhead, Louder Than Noise … Live in Berlin

Peter Frampton, Frampton Forgets the Words

Nancy Wilson [Heart], You and Me

Myles Kennedy, The Ides of March