March 2022 New Music Releases

Guitarists who rose to fame with the Rolling Stones and Tom Petty will make some solo noise in March. There's also live stuff on the way from Kiss and Frank Zappa.

Marillion will unveil An Hour Before It's Dark, their follow-up to 2016's Fuck Everyone and Run (F E A R), along with an accompanying documentary. Bryan Adams spent much of lockdown writing material for what became So Happy It Hurts, his 15th album. Ghost are back with Impera, their first LP since 2018's Prequelle.

Former Heartbreakers member Mike Campbell is set to release External Combustion, the sophomore record from his band the Dirty Knobs. Keith Richards has returned to his second solo album, 1992’s Main Offender, for an expanded 30th-anniversary super-deluxe reissue.

Kiss' pending concert recording dates to 2004 at the Virginia Beach Amphitheatre. This is the second installment in their Off the Soundboard official live bootleg series, following last summer's Tokyo 2001. The eight-disc The Mothers 1971 set expands on Frank Zappa’s live LP Fillmore East - June 1971.

More information on these and other pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of new music releases for details on records issued throughout the year.

March 4

Dirty Knobs [Mike Campbell], External Combustion

Flamin' Groovies, Now (vinyl reissue)

Flower Kings, By Royal Decree

Kim Fowley, In Deutschland (30th-anniversary reissue)

Lemonheads, It’s a Shame About Ray (30th anniversary expanded edition)

Marianne Faithfull, Vagabond Ways (expanded reissue)

Marillion, An Hour Before It’s Dark

T. Rex, The Alternative Singles Collection (2CD set)

The Troggs, The Troggs Tapes (reissue)

March 11

Boo Radleys, Keep On With Falling

Bryan Adams, So Happy It Hurts

Georgia Satellites, Lightnin’ in a Bottle: The Official Live Album

Ghost, Impera

Grateful Dead, Dick’s Picks Volume Four: Fillmore East 2/13-14/70 (3CD set), Dick’s Picks Volume Sixteen: Fillmore Auditorium, San Francisco, CA 11/8/69 (3CD set)

Hoodoo Gurus, Chariot of the Gods

Men Without Hats, Men Without Hats – Again (Part 2)

Kiss, Off the Soundboard: Live in Virginia Beach

March 18

Chip Z'nuff, Perfectly Imperfect

Colin Hay [Men at Work], Now and the Evermore (with Ringo Starr)

Frank Zappa, The Mothers 1971 (8CD box); Live at the Rainbow Theatre (3LP vinyl set)

Howard Jones, The 12" Album + 12"-ers Vol. 2 (remastered 2CD set)

Keith Richards, Main Offender (30th-anniversary expanded super-deluxe reissue)

Mountain, Eruption: Around the World (2CD reissue)

Various artists, Can the Glam!: 80 Tracks of Rockers, Shockers & Teenyboppers! (4CD clamshell box with T Rex, Suzi Quatro, Slade, Mungo Jerry, the Damned, others)

March 25

The Band, The Last Waltz (Blu-ray reissue, with Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Van Morrison, Muddy Waters, Staple Singers, others)

Cowboy Junkies, Songs of the Recollection

Hall and Oates, Marigold Sky (debut vinyl reissue)

Harry Chapin, Story Book: The Elektra Albums [1972-1978] (6CD clamshell box)

Hawkwind, Dreamworkers of Time: The BBC Recordings [1985-1995] (3CD clamshell box)

Kim Wilde, Don't Stop: The Greatest Hits (vinyl reissue)

Kraftwerk, Kraftwerk Remixes 1991-2021 (2CD set)

Various artists, Legacy: A Tribute to Leslie West (Slash, Zakk Wylde, Dee Snider, Martin Barre, Joe Lynn Turner, Elliot Easton, Robby Krieger, others)

Various artists, My Friend: A Tribute to Rusty Young

Various Artists, The Studio Wizardry of Todd Rundgren (Cheap Trick, Grand Funk Railroad, Hall and Oates, Psychedelic Furs, others)

April and Beyond

Daryl Hall, BeforeAfter (two-disc solo retrospective)

Aerosmith, 1971: The Road Starts Hear

Envy of None [Rush's Alex Lifeson], Envy of None

Joe Satriani, The Elephants of Mars

Kirk Hammett [Metallica], Portals (four-song debut solo EP)

Ann Wilson [Heart], Fierce Bliss

Whitesnake, Greatest Hits (vinyl reissue)

Various artists, Deep 70s: Underrated Cuts From a Misunderstood Decade (4CD set with Gregg Allman, Hall and Oates, Boz Scaggs, Little Feat, Warren Zevon, others)