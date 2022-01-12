Alex Lifeson Sets Envy of None Debut: Track Listing, Release Date

Alex Lifeson has revealed more details about his new Envy of None project, which will release its self-titled debut album on April 8.

The former Rush guitarist assembled his new band with Coney Hatch founding bassist Andy Curran, singer-songwriter Maiah Wynne and producer and engineer Alfio Annibalini. The group just released its new single, the evocative, industrial “Liar,” today. You can listen to the song and see the Envy of None track listing below.

The rest of Envy of None will run the gamut from alternative to experimental to synth-rock (which is displayed on “Liar”). Lifeson credited Wynne for expanding his musical horizons.

“Maiah became my muse,” he raved in a statement. “She was able to bring this whole new ethereal thing through her sense of melody on tracks like 'Liar' and 'Look Inside.' After hearing her vocals on 'Never Said I Love You,' I felt so excited. I’ve never had that kind of inspiration working with another musician. When we say she’s special, it’s because she’s really fucking special!”

Envy of None concludes with the poignant "Western Sunset," which Lifeson wrote as a tribute to late Rush drummer Neil Peart. “I visited Neil when he was ill,” the guitarist said. “I was on his balcony watching the sunset and found inspiration. There’s a finality about a sunset that kinda stayed with me throughout the whole process. It had meaning. It was the perfect mood to decompress after all these different textures … a nice way to close the book.”

Lifeson previously teased Envy of None last summer with two instrumental tracks, "Spy House" and "Kabul Blues," both of which will appear on the album, ostensibly with new vocals from Wynne. “Those two [instrumentals], ‘Kabul Blues’ and ‘Spy House,’ at this moment Maiah is singing over them, so they’re [also] going to be part of the Envy of None project,” Curran told UCR in June.

Curran also described the project as "Massive Attack with a little bit of some electronic stuff with Nine Inch Nails influences, with this beautiful, fragile, sweet voice and some very, very dark, heavy sounds."

Envy of None is now available to preorder and will be released in several different formats, including black, white and blue vinyl (the blue is exclusive to North America); a CD with 16-page poster booklet; and a limited-edition deluxe version including a blue vinyl LP, CD, five-track bonus disc and 28-page booklet with exclusive content, all packaged in a gatefold sleeve. The album will also be available digitally.

Envy of None, 'Envy of None' Track Listing

1. "Never Said I Love You"

2. "Shadow"

3. "Look Inside"

4. "Liar"

5. "Spy House"

6. "Dog's Life"

7. "Kabul Blues"

8. "Old Strings"

9. "Dumb"

10. "Enemy"

11. "Western Sunset"