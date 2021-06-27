Alex Lifeson ‘Very Excited’ About New ‘Envy of None’ Project

Alex Lifeson has revealed more details behind Envy of None, his upcoming project alongside bassist Andy Curran.

"Andy approached me about four years ago, shortly after the last Rush tour, about just adding some guitar on some of the things that he was doing,” Lifeson recalled during an interview with Sweetwater. “A few months later, he sent another one, and did that. And then we started getting more serious.”

Curran is best-known as the lead singer and bassist of Canadian hard rock group Coney Hatch. The band previously opened for Rush, with Curran having remained in contact with Lifeson over the years. Curran even spent some time working for Rush’s management, before stepping away from the role in 2019.

After initially collaborating on the aforementioned early tracks, the musicians recruited vocalist Maiah Wynne. “Just a fabulous, fabulous voice and a really smart songwriter and vocal performer,” Lifeson proclaimed. “So we've basically done an album's worth of material that we hope to release sometime soon. I'm really excited about that."

Despite his enthusiasm, Lifeson was vague regarding an exact timeline for the album’s release. "We're just working on that part of it,” he admitted. “All the music is recorded. We are mixing currently. We're in a good place, but it's very challenging. The industry is so, so very different than it was certainly 10 years ago, never mind last year. We'll see. Hopefully late summer, early fall we might have something. But we are very, very excited about it. It's pretty cool stuff, I think."

In a previous conversation with UCR, Curran described Envy of None’s music as sounding like “Massive Attack with a little bit of some electronic stuff with Nine Inch Nails influences, with this beautiful, fragile, sweet voice and some very, very dark heavy sounds.” He also cautioned not to compare the group to any of the members’ previous work. “I think there’s a lot of Alex Lifeson in these. There’s some beautiful guitar that he’s played all over it – but full transparency, it’s not Rush and it’s not Coney Hatch.”

