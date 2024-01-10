Alex Lifeson Says Recent Gigs With Geddy Lee Offered ‘Closure’

Alex Lifeson has revealed how his recent gigs with Geddy Lee provided “closure.”

In December the guitarist made appearances with his Rush bandmate in London and Toronto. The stops were part of Lee’s book tour supporting his autobiography, My Effin’ Life.

“Doing these shows with him was a no brainer,” Lifeson explained during a conversation with SiriusXM’s Eddie Trunk. “Because basically I just sat on a stage with him doing the stuff that we’ve been doing for 50 years in the back of a car or in an airplane or on the bus. We’re best of friends. So it was just getting up and riffing and laughing and goofing around. Just like we always have.”

The guitarist further noted how positively his appearances with Lee were welcomed by Rush fans.

“The audience in Toronto was like just being in a room with a bunch of friends,” Lifeson explained. “A lot of people didn’t feel they had closure after we finished the last tour. And I think this is a way of giving them a little bit. To see that everything is OK, that we’re still friends and together and doing stuff together, having the same kind of wonderful experience that we’ve always had.”

Alex Lifeson Insists He’s ‘Not Interested in Touring Anymore’

Despite enjoying his recent appearances with Lee, Lifeson insisted there are no plans for the Rush bandmates to hit the road together. In fact, Lifeson noted he has no interest in touring in any capacity at all.

“So 40 years of touring, I’m not interested in touring anymore,” the guitarist confessed. “I enjoyed it when we did it, there were lots of ups and downs. The gig is great, the show is great, and for the other 21 hours in a day, you’re just waiting for those 3 hours. And it gets tiring, especially when you have a family and you have loved ones at home that you’re estranged from for months and months and months at a time. I don’t miss that aspect of it.”

Whispers about a possible reunion of the Rush rockers have been circulating for months. And while Lifeson admitted he and Lee have discussed future collaborations, there are no concrete plans.

“I know Ged would like to play again and he would like to spend some time writing," the guitarist explained. "But beyond that, honestly, we haven’t talked about anything beyond just getting together and having a coffee and bashing out a few notes.”

“Whenever he’s ready, like usual, I only live five minutes away from him," Lifeson continued. "I’ll go over and hang out and we’ll turn the recorder on and do some stuff. But there’s no plan for a tour. There’s no plan for anything.”