Listen to Alex Lifeson’s New Envy of None Song, ‘Liar’

Alex Lifeson's Envy of None project has released a new song from their upcoming self-titled debut album. You can listen to "Liar" below.

"You let your darkness show / And now I know that everything you said was just a lie," singer Maiah Wynne sings over what the video's caption describes as "industrial beats, driving fuzz bass and atmospheric guitars ... thrilling in ways closer to the darker art rock of Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails and A Perfect Circle than anything these musicians have been known for prior."

In addition to Wynne and the former Rush guitarist, Envy of None includes Coney Hatch bassist Andy Curran and producer and engineer Alfio Annibalini.

“Maiah became my muse,” Lifeson said in a statement. “She was able to bring this whole new ethereal thing through her sense of melody on tracks like 'Liar' and 'Look Inside.' After hearing her vocals on 'Never Said I Love You,' I felt so excited. I’ve never had that kind of inspiration working with another musician. When we say she’s special, it’s because she’s really fucking special!”

“One of my favorite things about these songs is the intimacy of them,” Wynne noted. “It makes them feel different and more honest. There are some heavier songs, too, like 'Enemy,' and then tracks like 'Kabul Blues' that sound completely different to anything else.”

Envy of None, the band's 11-track debut LP, will arrive on April 8 on black, white and blue vinyl (the latter is exclusive to North America). It will also be available on CD. A limited-edition deluxe version of the release will feature a five-track bonus CD and a 28-page booklet with exclusive content.

The album also includes a poignant closing track called "Western Sunset," which Lifeson wrote in tribute to his late Rush bandmate, drummer Neil Peart. “I visited Neil when he was ill,” Lifeson said. “I was on his balcony watching the sunset and found inspiration. There’s a finality about a sunset that kinda stayed with me throughout the whole process. It had meaning. It was the perfect mood to decompress after all these different textures … a nice way to close the book.”