Alex Lifeson Admits He’s ‘Talking About’ Return to Touring

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson admits he’s considering a return to touring with his new band, Envy of None.

Following Rush’s farewell tour in 2015, and Neil Peart’s death five years later, Lifeson expressed disinterest in ever engaging in a full fledged tour again. The guitarist has made occasional appearances in the years since, usually at charity or tribute events.

In 2021, Lifeson formed Envy of None alongside bassist Andy Curran, vocalist Maiah Wynne and keyboardist Alfio Annibalini. The group recently released their second album, but still haven’t played any shows. During a conversation with Sirius XM’s Eddie Trunk, Lifeson admitted that that may change.

Alex Lifeson Says Envy of None Has 'Talked at Length' About Touring

“We've talked about [touring],” the guitarist confessed. “I think having two albums now, giving us enough material to do a good show, like you could do a couple of hours in a nice theater. We have talked at length about this.”

Lifeson further revealed he already has touring musicians in mind to help round out Envy of None’s lineup, however he cautioned nothing was set in stone.

“You have to have the support. And if the album does well, then it makes it much more realistic to put something together where you could do a residency or maybe a dozen dates or something. It's not viable to do a one off or anything like that. So it's a difficult thing.”

“If you're not going to play to a full house, it's just not worth it at this stage, certainly for me,” Lifeson continued. “Maiah, the young artist, she'll tour every day, two shows a day, you know, because it's exciting for her, and it's an opportunity, and it's sort of a dream come true. I had the dream, and it was awesome, and I have great memories of that dream. And if we could do something that made sense, we would do it. But we wouldn't just do it for the sake of doing it. That doesn't really appeal to me, you know, after my history.”