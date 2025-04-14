Alex Lifeson Details His Jam Sessions With Geddy Lee

Alex Lifeson has offered details about his recent jam sessions with former bandmate Geddy Lee.

During an interview with Sirius XM’s Eddie Trunk, Lifeson noted that the surviving Rush musicians still get together regularly.

“Ged's my best friend, aside from everything else. He's just my best friend since we were 13 years old," Lifeson noted. "So I got to spend my, basically my whole adult life with my best friend, hanging around doing something that we love doing. So that ended, and now we're still hanging around cause we're best friends, you know? So there's no great mystery or some plan or something.”

As Lifeson explained, the hang sessions regularly evolve into jams, though that’s just one of the activities the friends enjoy.

“I go over there to his place. Sometimes we go downstairs and we play for a bit. Sometimes we just sit upstairs and drink coffee and laugh," he remarked. "You know, it's fun. When we play, we jam. Sometimes we play Rush songs and we realize how hard they are. So we don't play them for very long.”

Alex Lifeson Wishes Everyone Could Have a Friend Like Geddy Lee

Since Neil Peart’s death in 2020, Lifeson has remained adamant that he doesn’t have interest in any kind of Rush reunion with Lee. To that end, these jam session are not so much about future plans together, but about appreciating the joint history he has with his friend and bandmate.

“I love the man. He means the world to me. And I love being with him,” Lifeson proclaimed of Lee. “All we've done for all these years, 50 plus years, almost 60 years together is laugh. It's like 99% of the time we just laugh and it is so great and so special. And I wish the same for everybody else that they should have a friend that they could have that kind of relationship with their whole lives.”