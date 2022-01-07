Kiss Announce ‘Off the Soundboard: Live in Virginia Beach’ Album

Kiss will release a new live album titled Off The Soundboard: Live in Virginia Beach on March 11. You can see the full track listing below.

Recorded at the Virginia Beach Amphitheatre on July 25, 2004, Live in Virginia Beach marks the second installment in Kiss’ Off the Soundboard official live bootleg series, following last summer’s Tokyo 2001.

Kiss recorded Live in Virginia Beach during their Rock the Nation tour, the first full U.S. trek to feature the modern-day lineup of Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer. They previously commemorated the tour with the 2005 Rock the Nation Live! DVD.

Off The Soundboard: Live in Virginia Beach will be available to stream, download or purchase in a variety of physical formats, including a two-CD set, three-LP standard black vinyl set and limited-edition three-LP green vinyl set. The green vinyl version is available to preorder exclusively through Kiss’ official online store, along with several different merchandise bundles. (The deluxe bundle includes a T-shirt, band member trading cards, guitar picks and a button.)

Kiss are in the middle of their End of the Road farewell tour, which is currently scheduled to run through July 21. Simmons is also working on a Kiss museum in Las Vegas, which will feature 50 years of memorabilia and is set to open in March.

Kiss, 'Off The Soundboard: Live In Virginia Beach' Track Listing (2-CD Edition)

Disc 1

1. "Love Gun"

2. "Deuce"

3. "Makin’ Love"

4. "Lick it Up"

5. "Christine Sixteen"

6. "Tears Are Falling"

7. "She"

8. "Got to Choose"

9. "I Love it Loud"

10. "I Want You"

Disc 2

1. "Psycho Circus"

2. "King of the Night Time World"

3. "War Machine"

4. "100,000 Years"

5. "Unholy"

6. "Shout it Out Loud"

7. "I Was Made for Lovin’ You"

8. "Detroit Rock City"

9. "God Gave Rock ‘N’ Roll to You II"

10. "Rock and Roll All Nite"