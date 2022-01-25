Keith Richards Announces Reissue of ‘Main Offender’ Solo LP

Keith Richards will release a 30th-anniversary Super Deluxe Edition of his second solo LP, 1992’s Main Offender, on March 18.

The limited-edition box set includes a remastered version of the album on CD and LP, along with a double-LP and CD of the previously unreleased concert Winos Live in London ’92, recorded at the Town & Country Club in the Kentish Town area of London. The package comes in an 88-page, leather-bound book including unseen photos, reproductions of handwritten lyrics, reprinted essays from the album release and an archival envelope containing exact replicas of promotional and tour materials.

The album was originally released in October 1992, four years after the Rolling Stones guitarist’s solo debut, Talk Is Cheap. Main Offender features his X-Pensive Winos backing band: drummer Steve Jordan (who recently joined the Stones on their 2021 No Filter Tour), guitarist Waddy Wachtel, bassist Charley Drayton, keyboardist Ivan Neville, singer Sarah Dash and backing vocalists Bernard Fowler and Babi Floyd.

“This is the second time around, and the Winos are kind of developing — and if I can keep those guys together for as long as I can, it’s one of the best bands in the world,” Richards said in a statement. “It’s a very intriguing band and the potential is only just starting to show itself. If I hadn’t have taken the Winos on the road, this record would probably have been totally different than it is.”

The reissue is also available as a two-CD media book, CD digipak, LP (black or limited-edition red) and digital formats. Pre-orders are available now.

The expanded Main Offender follows similar reissues of Talk Is Cheap (from 2019) and Live at the Hollywood Palladium (2021).

Keith Richards, ‘Main Offender’ Track Listing

1. “999"

2. “Wicked As It Seems”

3. “Eileen”

4. “Words Of Wonder”

5. "Yap Yap”

6. “Bodytalks”

7. “Hate It When You Leave"

8. “Runnin’ Too Deep”

9. “Will But You Won’t"

10. “Demon”

‘Winos Live in London ‘92’ Track Listing

1. “Take It So Hard”

2. “999

3. “Wicked As It Seems”

4. “How I Wish”

5. “Gimme Shelter”

6. “Hate It When You Leave”

7. “Before They Make Me Run”

8. “Eileen”

9. “Will But You Won’t”

10. “Bodytalks”

11. “Happy”

12. “Whip It Up"