Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Metallica are among the rock stars paying tribute to Marianne Faithfull.

The singer and actress, known for her hit version of the Jagger and Richards-penned "As Tears Go By," died today at age 78.

"I am saddened to hear of the death of Marianne Faithfull," Jagger wrote on social media. "She was so much a part of my life for so long. She was a wonderful friend, a beautiful singer and a great actress. She will always be remembered."

Jagger and Faithfull were in a romantic relationship for the second half of the '60s. She co-wrote "Sister Morphine" and is credited with influencing or inspiring Rolling Stones songs such as "Wild Horses," "I Got the Blues" and "You Can't Always Get What You Want."

Keith Richards and Ron Wood also penned tributes to Faithfull, and the band shared their version of "As Tears Go By" as a tribute to her.

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich also paid tribute, thanking Faithfull for her contributions to the band's 1997 single "The Memory Remains." "Thank you, Marianne… For the good times, for your kindness, for the great stories, for your fearlessness," he wrote on the band's X account. "And the biggest thank you and fuck yeah for your incredible and unique contribution to our music, and for always being so willing to join us in performing it…and partake in the ensuing shenanigans!"

You can see the rock star tributes to Marianne Faithfull below: