June 2022 New Music Releases

June will be marked by a massive series of new records by Tedeschi Trucks Band and some equally massive reissue packages from Elton John and the Beach Boys.

The first-ever compilation of solo material from Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie includes two previously unreleased tracks and a new orchestral rendition of her Rumours ballad "Songbird." Kiss also continue their official concert bootleg series with Live at Donington 1996.

Drive-By Truckers' 14th album Welcome 2 Club XIII features a handful of guest appearances, notably R.E.M.'s Mike Mills. Also arriving on store shelves are physical copies of the debut album by the Smile, featuring Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood.

Tedeschi Trucks Band's I Am the Moon series begins with the first of a quartet of LPs spread out over four months. Elton John's fourth album Madman Across the Water gets a 50th-anniversary expansion with rare live recordings, demos, outtakes and other previously unheard material. The Beach Boys are also bulking up their Sounds of Summer compilation, adding 50 tracks to the original track listing of 30.

More information on these and other pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of new music releases for details on records issued throughout the year.

June 3

Argent, Hold Your Head Up: The Best Of (2CD set)

Al Stewart, The Admiralty Lights: Complete Studio, Live and Rare 1964-2009 (50CD box)

Drive-By Truckers, Welcome 2 Club XIII

The Fixx, Every Five Seconds

Frank Zappa, Zappa / Erie (6CD box)

Prince and the Revolution, Live

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Live in Cleveland ’77

Tedeschi Trucks Band, I Am the Moon I: Crescent

June 10

Elton John, Madman Across the Water (expanded anniversary reissue)

Godley & Creme [10cc], Frabjous Days: The Secret World of Godley and Creme 1967-1969

Kiss, Off the Soundboard: Live at Donington 1996

The Rolling Stones, Licked Live in NYC

June 17

Beach Boys, Sounds of Summer (expanded anniversary reissue)

Kool & the Gang, The Albums Vol. 1: 1970-1978 (13CD set)

Prince, The Gold Experience (reissue)

Slade, Slade Alive!, Slayed?, Old New Borrowed and Blue, Slade in Flame (expanded deluxe-edition reissues)

The Smile [Radiohead], A Light for Attracting Attention (physical release)

The Waterboys, All Souls Hill (compact-disc release)

June 24

Christine McVie [Fleetwood Mac], Songbird (solo compilation)

Phil Lynott Songs for While I’m Away / Thin Lizzy the Boys Are Back in Town Live at the Sydney Opera House October 1978 (2DVD/CD or Blu-ray/DVD/CD set)

Porcupine Tree, Closure / Continuation

July and Beyond

Journey, Freedom

Jack White, Entering Heaven Alive

UFO, High Stakes and Dangerous Men / Lights Out in Tokyo (2CD set)

ZZ Top, Raw: ‘That Little Ol’ Band From Texas’ Original Soundtrack

Grateful Dead, Europe ’72: 50th Anniversary Edition (triple-vinyl reissue); Lyceum Theatre, London, England 5/26/72 (4CD box)

Montrose, I Got the Fire: Complete Recordings 1973-76 (6CD clamshell box)

Wilco, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (expanded anniversary edition)

Dr. John, Things Happen That Way

Skid Row, The Gang's All Here