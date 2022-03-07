ZZ Top have announced a new live album titled Raw for a July 22 release, and they'll embark on the accompanying Raw Whisky North American tour this summer.

You can see the Raw track listing and Raw Whisky tour dates below.

The blues-rock trio recorded the 11-track Raw in connection with its 2019 Netflix documentary, That Little Ol' Band From Texas. The LP includes signature hits such as "La Grange," "Tush" and "Gimme All Your Lovin'" as well as early deep cuts like "Brown Sugar" and "Certified Blues" from ZZ Top's First Album.

Billy Gibbons, Frank Beard and Dusty Hill shacked up at Gruene Hall, the self-proclaimed "oldest continually run dance hall in Texas," and banged out the songs in one day. "It was, in a very real way, a return to our roots," Gibbons and Beard say in the Raw liner notes. "Just us and the music, no audience of thousands, no concession stands, no parking lot social hour, no phalanx of tour busses. Just us and the music."

Raw will be available on 180-gram vinyl, CD and through digital platforms. It's dedicated "in righteous memory of Dusty Hill," who died on July 27, 2021, at the age of 72. "'The Dust' may have left the building, but he’s still very much with us," Gibbons and Beard proclaim.

Gibbons and Beard will hit the road with Elwood Francis, the band's longtime guitar tech, who immediately assumed bass duties following Hill's death, per his orders. The Raw Whisky tour begins on May 6 in Niagara Falls, Ontario, and runs through Aug. 27 in Beaver Dam, Ky. More information about these and other April and May dates can be found on the band's website.

ZZ Top, 'Raw' Track Listing

Side 1

"Brown Sugar"

"Just Got Paid"

Heard it on the X"

"La Grange"

"Tush"

"Thunderbird"

Side 2

"I'm Bad, I'm Nationwide"

"Gimme All Your Lovin'"

"Blue Jean Blues"

"Certified Blues"

"Tube Snake Boogie"

ZZ Top Raw Whisky 2022 Tour

May 6 - Niagara Falls, ON, CAN @ Fallsview Casino Resort

May 29 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

June 1 - Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium

June 2 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

June 5 - Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion

June 7 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 8 - Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater

June 9 - Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

June 12 - Billings, MT @ MetraPark – First Interstate Arena

June 14 - Grand Junction, CO @ Las Colonias Park Amphitheater

June 17 - Tucson, AZ @ Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater

June 19 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts

June 21 - Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center

June 22 - Grand Island, NE @ Fonner Park – Heartland Events Center

June 24 - Park City, KS @ Hartman Arena

June 25 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

June 26 - Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheater

June 29 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

July 1 - Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo & Aquarium – Amphitheater

July 2 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

July 5 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theater

July 9 - Greenville, WI @ Greenville Lion’s Park

July 22 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

July 23 - Watertown, NY @ Watertown Fairgrounds Baseball Diamond

Aug 27 - Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater