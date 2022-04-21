Elton John Announces Deluxe Reissue of ‘Madman Across the Water’

Elton John has announced a deluxe reissue of his fourth album, Madman Across the Water, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. The set will be released on June 10 and includes rare live recordings, demos, outtakes and other previously unheard material.

The Super Deluxe box consists of three CDs containing 18 previously unreleased tracks, plus a reproduction of the 1971 album poster, a 104-page book with photos and interviews with those involved with Madman's creation and additional memorabilia and artwork pulled from the Rocket Archive.

Also included in the deluxe collection is a Blu-ray featuring 5.1 mixes of 1971 performances from Sounds for Saturday and The Old Grey Whistle Test.

You can watch an unboxing video below.

The set will also be released in vinyl format, spread over four LPs, and will be available in traditional black as well as limited-edition blue and white vinyl.

Madman Across the Water, which includes the now-classic song "Tiny Dancer," didn't initially perform well on the charts when it was released in November 1971, reaching only No. 41 in the U.K. It later climbed to No. 8 in the U.S., helping to push John into a new era in his career.

You can see the track listing for the deluxe edition below. Preorders are available now.

Elton John, 'Madman Across the Water' 50th Anniversary Reissue Track Listing

CD 1

1. "Tiny Dancer" (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

2. "Levon" (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

3. "Razor Face" (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

4. "Madman Across the Water" (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

5. "Indian Sunset" (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

6. "Holiday Inn" (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

7. "Rotten Peaches" (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

8. "All the Nasties" (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

9. "Goodbye" (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

10. "Indian Sunset" (Live Radio Broadcast)

11. "Madman Across the Water" (Original Version, featuring Mick Ronson)

12. "Rock Me When He’s Gone"

13. "Levon" (Mono Single Version)

14. "Razor Face" (Extended Version)

CD 2

1. "Madman Across the Water" (1970 Piano Demo)

2. "Tiny Dancer" (Piano Demo)

3. "Levon" (Piano Demo)

4. "Razor Face" (Piano Demo)

5. "Madman Across the Water" (1971 Piano Demo)

6. "Indian Sunset" (Piano Demo)

7. "Holiday Inn" (Piano Demo)

8. "Rotten Peaches" (Piano Demo)

9. "All The Nasties" (Piano Demo)

10. "Goodbye" (Piano Demo)

11. "Rock Me When He’s Gone" (Piano Demo)

12. "Rock Me When He’s Gone" (Full Version)

CD 3

1. "Tiny Dancer" (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

2. "Rotten Peaches" (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

3. "Razor Face" (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

4. "Holiday Inn" (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

5. "Indian Sunset" (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

6. "Levon" (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

7. "Madman Across the Water" (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

8. "Goodbye" (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

Taped November 11, 1971 / transmitted April 29, 1972



Blu-ray

Audio

Greg Penny 5.1 mix of Madman Across The Water (Original Version, featuring Mick Ronson)

Greg Penny 5.1 mix of Madman Across The Water

Audio-Visual

Sounds For Saturday (Taped November 11, 1971 / transmitted April 29, 1972)

Old Grey Whistle Test (Transmitted on December 7, 1971)