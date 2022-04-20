Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce Four-LP Series, ‘I Am the Moon’

Tedeschi Trucks Band have announced a four-album series titled I Am the Moon that will include 24 new songs. The release will be spread out over four months and feature four separate LPs: I. Crescent, II. Ascension, III. The Fall and IV. Farewell.

The first LP is scheduled to arrive on June 3.

Each album will also be accompanied by a film posted to the band's YouTube page three days before its respective music release. You can see a complete schedule of the music and films below.

The band made a trailer about the new project that you can watch below.

The group said it was inspired by a 12th-century poem called "Layla and Majnun" by Persian poet Nizami Ganjavi (via Classic Rock). The work also inspired the title of Derek and the Dominos' classic album, Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs. A song from that album, "I Am Yours" was specifically based on the poem. Ganjavi was even credited as a cowriter. (Tedeschi Trucks Band covered the Layla album last year.)

Tedeschi Trucks noted that their updated interpretation of the poem is a "tale of star-crossed lovers ... emotionally driven by the isolation and disconnection of the pandemic era." The music was written and recorded at the band's home studio in Florida during downtime.

"It's amazing because we wrote most of this music in a pretty short time span," Derek Trucks said. "There are even chord changes that mirror other tunes on the albums – themes and variations, lyrical allusions, that pop back up. You always want to do something bigger and thematic. This is the first time it happened naturally."

Each of the I Am the Moon albums will be available to purchase individually in vinyl and CD format, along with a deluxe box set that contains all four. That set will ship on Sept. 9.

Tedeschi Trucks Band, 'I Am the Moon' Film and Music Release Dates

I Am the Moon: I. Crescent

Film Premiere: May 31

Album Release: June 3

I Am the Moon: II. Ascension

Film Premiere: June 28

Album Release: July 1

I Am the Moon: III. The Fall

Film Premiere: July 26

Album Release: July 29

I Am the Moon: IV. Farewell

Film Premiere: Aug. 23

Album Release: Aug. 26