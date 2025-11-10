Tedeschi Trucks Band Announces 2026 Tour Dates

Tedeschi Trucks Band, the gargantuan 12-piece band led by vocalist Susan Tedeschi and former Allman Brothers Band guitarist Derek Trucks have set their initial 2026 touring plans. Their upcoming road work includes a return to the Beacon Theatre in New York City for six nights in March.

The group is riding the adrenaline high from their recent tribute to the late Joe Cocker at this year's Rock Hall inductions where the vocalist was posthumously inducted. They teamed up with a variety of artists, including Chris Robinson of the Black Crowes and Bryan Adams (who also gave the speech to induct Cocker) for a blistering set of the singer's music, including an all-star jam on "With a Little Help From My Friends" that closed the night's festivities.

The Beacon dates will be the band's first shows of the new year, starting March 10 and running through March 21. A fan club presale begins Wednesday (Nov. 12) with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday (Nov. 14). You can see complete ticketing details at the group's official website.

Their 'Mad Dogs & Englishmen' Documentary Will Be Released This Week

As fans continue to celebrate Cocker's Rock Hall nod, they'll finally be able to easily watch Learning To Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen. The 2021 documentary, which was directed by Jesse Lautner, will be available on the Tedeschi Trucks YouTube channel for a week starting Tuesday (Nov. 11). The film captures the band's incredible performance at the LOCKN' Festival in 2015 where they recreated the classic Mad Dogs & Englishmen tour from 1970, which featured Cocker and the late Leon Russell.

For the LOCKN' performance, Tedeschi Trucks Band joined together with a cavalcade of musicians and singers, including Russell, Rita Coolidge and many of the surviving alumni from the original Mad Dogs tour, plus additional guests including Robinson, Trucks' former Allman Brothers bandmate Warren Haynes and Dave Mason.

Watch the Trailer for 'Learning to Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen

How Tedeschi Trucks Band Has Evolved

In 2022, as Trucks and Tedeschi were starting to tour behind their ambitious quadruple album project, I Am the Moon, they both admitted that while they could feel the progress they'd made with the group, they also still were encountering the occasional butterflies. "You kind of have a little bit of that every night. We tour all of the time and we were talking the other night, because playing this new material has felt really different than in the past," Trucks explained. "A lot of times, you play new stuff and people just don’t necessarily respond to it a certain way. [But] it just felt different this time. The crowds have been there with us from the jump. Every night [though], we write a set list and I go, 'Ooh, I don’t know. If we put this here, people are going to…' You just don’t know."

"But then you play it and if people are with you, [that’s a good feeling]. I forget that people are actually coming to see us," he laughed. "It’s like, we’ve been on the road so long in other people’s bands or opening for bands where you just feel like it’s a battle every night to win over the audience. At some point, you do and then you can relax. I don’t think we’ve fully shifted in realizing that, 'Oh, they’re not leaving.' We can stretch out, they’re not going anywhere. This is great. We still have that mentality, where you’re still kind of punching up at all times. But I think that’s good."

Will There Be New Tedeschi Trucks Band Music in 2026?

In addition to the Beacon dates in March, the group has a couple of festival dates on the schedule for 2026, including the third installment of their own gathering, Sun, Sand and Soul.

According to Trucks, there will also likely be new music. They have an album nearly finished, he told UCR in August. "We're still mastering the record and and all of that stuff," he confirmed. "But I think it'll be early next year that we finally release it."

Listen to Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks on the 'UCR Podcast'

Tedeschi Trucks Band, 2026 Tour Dates

Mar. 10 - New York, N.Y. @ The Beacon Theatre

Mar. 11 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Mar. 13 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Mar. 14 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Mar. 20 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Mar. 21 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

April 23-25 – Miramar Beach, FL @ Sun, Sand and Soul 2026

July 22-26 – Floyd County, VA @ FloydFest