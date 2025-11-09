Joe Cocker All-Star Jam Closes 2025 Rock Hall Ceremony

Joe Cocker was celebrated at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a performance led by Tedeschi Trucks Band, Nathaniel Rateliff and Teddy Swims.

After a short video honored Cocker’s life and career, Tedeschi Trucks Band kicked off the musical set with “The Letter.” Rateliff soon joined them, his distinctive voice perfectly intertwining with the band. As the set moved into “Feelin’ Alright,” Teddy Swims took over vocals. The singer – best known for hits “Lose Control” and “The Door” – admirably handled the tune, which Cocker made famous in 1969.

The closing song of the set, and of the entire Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, was “With a Little Help From My Friends,” the Beatles tune that Cocker memorably reimagined. For this rendition, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Nathaniel Rateliff and Teddy Swims were joined by some of the night’s previous performers, most notably Bryan Adams, Cyndi Lauper and the Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson.

The all-star collection of talent took turns rocking through their soaring rendition, which brought the 2025 induction ceremony to a rapturous close.

How to Watch the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Even though the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has come to an end, it is still available to stream on Disney+. On Thursday, Jan. 1 ABC will air a special featuring exclusive performances and standout moments, which will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.