Hear New Tedeschi Trucks Song from Final ‘I Am the Moon’ LP

Tedeschi Trucks Band is previewing a new track from the upcoming Episode IV. Farewell, the last installment of their I Am the Moon series.

"Soul Sweet Song" was written by guitarist Derek Trucks, keyboardist Gabe Dixon and vocalist Mike Mattison and pays tribute to the band's original keyboardist Kofi Burbridge, who died in February 2019. "Gabe’s lyrics: I feel your rhythm moving me / 'Cause your soul's sweet song's still singing – that hit me between the eyes," Trucks said in a news release.

You can listen to the track down below.

I Am the Moon: Episode IV. Farewell, which can now be pre-ordered, is due on Aug. 26. The previous three albums of this series are all currently available on digital, compact disc and vinyl formats. Each of the LPs, which were conceived during the lockdown era, is accompanied by a corresponding film.

"We were lucky," Trucks recently told UCR. "We had our studio in our home, with enough extra bedrooms and couches that once we could get tested and families were good with letting their significant others leave the nest, everyone came and lived with us. Everyone was kicking around ideas separately in the beginning, but once we got together, it kind of felt like the early days of being in a band when you’re living together and there’s no going out to eat, so you’re cooking together and you’re just kind of in it together. We did that at our house and up in our farm in Georgia. It was a lot of face time with everybody, just reconnecting."

Tedeschi Trucks Band is presently performing on the West Coast, with plans to play a seven-night residency beginning Sept. 29 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

