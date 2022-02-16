Journey Reveal ‘Freedom’ Album Title and Track Listing

Journey guitarist Neal Schon has revealed the title and track listing of the band's new album, Freedom.

Schon shared an Instagram post containing the band's signature scarab logo, the Freedom title and the 15-song track listing with the caption, "Teaser … it’s coming and it’s loaded."

You can see the post and the full track listing below.

Journey have not announced a release date for Freedom, but it will mark their first studio album since 2011's Eclipse. The album includes "The Way We Used to Be," which the band released last June along with an animated music video.

Schon said the song "came out of one of the many loops I’d written while the long downtime continued with the pandemic we all had to deal with. ... I laid down the keyboard loop with overdubbed rhythm and a little blues lead guitar and sent it to [keyboardist] Jonathan [Cain]. He sent it back very shortly after with demo vocals and lyrics, and I said to myself with a smile, 'We've still got it!'"

Freedom is also the name of Journey's upcoming North American tour, which launches on Feb. 22 in Pittsburgh. Toto will provide support for the entire trek. The band was originally scheduled to split opening duties with Billy Idol, but the punk rocker had to bow out of the tour to receive sinus surgery.

Journey, 'Freedom' Track Listing

1. "Together We Run"

2. "Don't Give Up on Us"

3. "Still Believe in Love"

4. "You Got the Best of Me"

5. "Live to Love Again"

6. "The Way We Used to Be"

7. "Come Away With Me"

8. "After Glow"

9. "Let it Rain"

10. "Holdin On"

11. "All Day All Night"

12. "Don't Go"

13. "United We Stand"

14. "Life Rolls On"

15. "Beautiful as You Are"