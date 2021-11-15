Journey Announce 2022 Tour With Billy Idol and Toto
Journey have announced a massive 2022 arena tour, with each show featuring an opening set from either Billy Idol or Toto.
The 40-show Freedom Tour launches on Feb. 22 in Pittsburgh, with Idol supporting through April 5 in Los Angeles. Toto will take over the opening slot from April 7 in San Diego through May 11 in Hartford, Conn. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 19.
"It's that time — time to get back to where we are used to being — on stage!" Journey guitarist Neal Schon said in a statement. "We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited! Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon, friends."
Idol added: "Touring next year with Journey is going to be great fun! An epic night you won’t want to miss." Toto guitarist Steve Lukather promised "a great night of music, and as all the guys are lifelong friends, a blast off stage as well."
Prior to the Freedom Tour, Journey will play a six-show residency in December at the Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. (Details can be found here.) They'll close out the year with a special symphony performance on Dec. 18 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
You can see Journey's full list of 2022 tour dates below.
Journey Freedom Tour 2022
With Billy Idol
Feb. 22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Feb. 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Feb. 25 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
Feb. 27 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Feb. 28 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
March 2 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
March 5 - Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
March 7 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
March 8 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
March 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
March 14 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
March 16 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
March 17 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
March 19 - N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
March 21 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
March 24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
March 27 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
March 28 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
March 31 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
April 1 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
April 4 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
April 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
With Toto
April 7 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
April 9 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
April 11 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
April 13 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
April 15 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
April 20 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
April 21 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
April 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
April 25 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
April 27 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
April 28 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
April 30 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
May 2 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
May 4 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
May 5 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
May 7 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
May 9 - Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
May 11 - Hartford, CT @ XL Center