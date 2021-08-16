Journey Announce 2021 Las Vegas Residency

Journey have announced they will perform a six-date residency at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The dates run through the first part of December.

Even though it's not currently on a full-scale tour, the band has performed a handful of other recent shows. Last month, they played an intimate club concert at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom — their first live performance since New Years Eve 2019 —with a new lineup that included guitarist Neal Schon, keyboardist Jonathan Cain and singer Arnel Pineda, as well as new additions former drummer Deen Castronovo and bassist Marco Mendoza. Not long after that show, Journey headlined at Chicago's Lollapalooza festival.

Journey are scheduled to perform a few more shows this summer before the residency takes place, including back-to-back appearances in New York City this weekend. They'll first play at a homecoming concert in Central Park alongside acts such as Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and Elvis Costello, and then at Jones Beach, where other performers include Ann Wilson and John Fogerty. Journey also perform in Las Vegas on Sept. 18 at the iHeart Radio Music Festival.

The band was originally scheduled to tour with the Pretenders in 2020, a plan that was called off due to the pandemic. Schon is now eager to make up for the lost time. "After going through the pandemic, I imagine that most everyone that has ever toured is dying to tour," he told Rolling Stone at the top of 2021. "I miss it so much, that energy you get from the audience that you throw back. I’m totally missing that. I’m sure everyone that has ever been onstage is missing that."

You can see the new residency dates below. Tickets and VIP packages will be available on Aug. 20.

Journey, The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, 2021 Las Vegas Residency

Dec. 1, 2021

Dec. 2, 2021

Dec. 7, 2021

Dec. 8, 2021

Dec. 10, 2021

Dec. 11, 2021