Toto to Replace Ailing Billy Idol on All Journey Dates

Billy Idol has bowed out of his upcoming tour with Journey to get surgery for a chronic sinus infection.

“I am absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to perform the upcoming dates with Journey as planned,” Idol said in a statement.

The punk rocker was slated to embark on the Freedom Tour on Feb. 22 and support Journey through April 5, at which point Toto would take over the opening slot. Toto will now open the entire tour, from Feb. 22 in Pittsburgh through May 11 in Hartford, Conn.

You can see the full list of dates — including two newly announced shows — below.

"It’s that time — time to get back to where we are used to being — onstage!” Journey guitarist Neal Schon said in a statement. “We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited! Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking, stage connection fun. See you soon, friends.”

Toto guitarist Steve Lukather and singer Joseph Williams added: “We are looking forward to staging 40 shows with Journey across the U.S. Most of the guys are lifelong friends, and it'll be a pleasure to spend quality time together. We all wish Billy the best. Can't wait to get back out on the road in the coming weeks.”

Journey Freedom Tour 2022 With Toto

Feb. 22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 25 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

Feb. 27 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Feb. 28 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

March 2 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

March 4 - Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

March 6 - Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

March 8 - Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

March 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

March 14 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

March 16 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

March 17 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

March 19 - N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

March 21 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

March 24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

March 27 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

March 28 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

March 31 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

April 1 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

April 4 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

April 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

April 7 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

April 9 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April 11 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

April 13 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

April 15 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

April 20 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

April 21 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

April 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

April 25 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

April 27 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

April 28 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

April 30 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

May 2 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

May 4 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

May 5 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

May 7 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

May 9 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

May 11 - Hartford, CT @ XL Center