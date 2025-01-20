As the music industry slowly awakens from its holiday slumber, the list of February 2025 new music releases leans into reissues and archival releases.

Neil Young is set to issue Oceanside Countryside, a previously unreleased album recorded between May and December 1977. The latest entry in Young's Analog Originals series is in a similarly rootsy vein as the album that replaced it, 1978's Comes a Time and shares three of the same songs.

The entire Creedence Clearwater Revival catalog will be reissued on special vinyl, including their self-titled debut (sky blue vinyl), Bayou Country (tangerine), Green River (olive green), Willy and the Poor Boys (canary yellow), Cosmo's Factory (apple red), Pendulum (brown) and Mardi Gras (gold). They've all been remastered.

Timothee Chalamet earned praise for his attention to detail while recreating the many Bob Dylan songs featured in A Complete Unknown. Now, you can bring those performances home as the original motion picture soundtrack arrives. Elsewhere, the five-disc Warner Recordings 1985-1994 set looks back at David Lee Roth's solo projects in between stints with Van Halen.

Dream Theater will celebrate their 40th anniversary with the first new album featuring original drummer Mike Portnoy since 2009. Parasomnia, led by the nearly 10-minute single "Night Terror," follows a five-album run with Mike Mangini. Humble Pie's 5CD Hallelujah: 1973-1983 box focuses on post-Peter Frampton material, including some rare live and studio recordings.

More information on these and other pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of scheduled new music for details on records issued throughout the year.

Feb. 7

Andy Fairweather Low [Roger Waters/Eric Clapton], The Invisible Bluesman

Cactus, Evil Is Going On: The Atco Albums 1970-1972 (8CD box)

Dave Matthews Band, Where Are You Going: The Singles (2LP)

Don McLean, Prime Time; Chain Lightning; Believers (vinyl reissues)

Dream Theater, Parasomnia

Fleetwood Mac, Tango in the Night (Hybrid SACD and vinyl reissue)

Guided by Voices, Universe Room

Hawkwind, Space Ritual (50th anniversary Blu-ray audio edition)

Peter Tosh, No Nuclear War (yellow vinyl release)

Rick Springfield, Big Hits: Rick Springfield’s Greatest Hits, Vol. 2

Sonic Youth, Hold That Tiger

War, Live in Japan 1974 (2LP or 2CD)

Wilco, A Ghost Is Born (expanded 9CD or 9LP/4CD reissue)

Feb. 14

Bill Medley [Righteous Brothers], Straight From the Heart (with Michael McDonald, Vince Gill, others)

Chuck Berry, Collected (3CD set)

Creedence Clearwater Revival, Creedence Clearwater Revival (remastered sky blue vinyl); Bayou Country (remastered tangerine vinyl); Green River (remastered olive green vinyl); Willy and the Poor Boys (remastered canary yellow vinyl), Cosmo's Factory (remastered apple-red vinyl), Pendulum (remastered brown vinyl); Mardi Gras (remastered gold vinyl)

Ian Gillan [Deep Purple], Gillan 1978-1982 (7CD box)

John Lodge [Moody Blues], Love Conquers All (EP with Geoff Downes, others)

Neil Young, Oceanside Countryside

Robert Palmer, Live at the Apollo; Rhythm & Blues; Drive (vinyl reissues)

Feb. 21

David Lee Roth, The Warner Recordings 1985-1994

Gene Clark [The Byrds] and Carla Olson, So Rebellious a Lover (deluxe edition reissue)

Mitch Ryder, With Love

Nik Kershaw, The MCA Years (10CD box)

Patterson Hood [Drive-By Truckers], Exploding Trees and Airplane Screams

The Stylistics, Falling in Love With My Girl (2CD set with Ron Wood, Billy Gibbons, Elton John Band, Bill Champlin, Steve Lukather, others)

Various artists, The 25th Anniversary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Concerts (4CD box with Mick Jagger, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Jeff Beck, Paul Simon, Ozzy Osbourne, John Fogerty, others)

Feb. 28

Bon Jovi, Slippery When Wet (deluxe expanded edition and vinyl reissue)

Camel, Moonmadness; Mirage (remastered 2CD/Blu-ray sets)

Carole King, Really Rosie (vinyl reissue)

Fleetwood Mac, Rumours (remastered vinyl reissue)

Dan Fogelberg, Greatest Hits (red swirl vinyl release)

Humble Pie, Hallelujah: 1973-1983 (5CD box set)

Kevin Godley and Lol Creme [10cc], Parts of the Process: The Complete Godley and Creme (11CD box)

The Move, Message From the Country (remastered and expanded compact disc edition)

Pat Travers, Opus One: 2009-2019 (4CD box)

The Residents, Doctor Dark (CD reissue; 2LP vinyl edition)

Samantha Fox, Touch Me (picture disc vinyl reissue); Samantha Fox (picture disc vinyl reissue); I Wanna Have Some Fun (red, black and yellow vinyl reissue)

Steve Hackett with DJabe, Freya: Arctic Jam (CD/Blu-ray digipak)

Supertramp, Live In Paris '79 (2CD or 3LP set)

Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

March and Beyond

Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen, Black Light/White Noise

Jethro Tull, Curious Ruminant

John Mayall, Second Generation: Live Magic 1968-1993 (30CD box)

Yes, Close to the Edge (super deluxe 5CD/LP/Blu-ray edition)

Jon Anderson [Yes], Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks Live: Perpetual Change

Ozzy Osbourne, See You on the Other Side V2.0 (18LP box)

Dave Mason [Traffic/Fleetwood Mac], A Shade of Blues (with Michael McDonald, Joe Bonamassa, others)

Various artists, Jingle Jangle Morning: The 1960s U.S. Folk Rock Explosion (3CD set with Bob Dylan, the Byrds, Lovin' Spoonful, Simon and Garfunkel, Buffalo Springfield, others)

The Darkness, Dreams on Toast

Genesis, The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway: 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition (4CD/Dolby Atmos mix Blu-ray or 5LPs/Dolby Atmos mix Blu-ray)

Eric Clapton, Unplugged: Enhanced Edition (2CD or 3LP set)

