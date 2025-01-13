Eric Clapton Expands ‘Unplugged’ for New Theatrical Release

Eric Clapton's well-received '90s-era performance on MTV's Unplugged will return as an expanded 90-minute theatrical and streaming special.

Now dubbed Eric Clapton Unplugged ... Over 30 Years Later, the film will be shown in theaters on Monday, Jan. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 28. The special then premieres Wednesday, Feb. 12, on Paramount+.

The original Emmy-winning hour-long special was recorded in early January 1992 at Bray Studios in Windsor, England. It's best remembered for Clapton's bold acoustic reimagining of "Layla," first recorded with Derek and the Dominos for 1970's Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs.

READ MORE: Top 10 Eric Clapton Solo Songs

Besides updating his deep catalog of musical, Clapton also paid tribute to his musical roots with covers of blues songs made famous by Bo Diddley, Bessie Smith and others. A physical release, simply dubbed Unplugged, followed in August 1992 and went on to sell 10 million copies in the U.S. alone. Clapton scored his first chart-topping release since 1974's 461 Ocean Blvd. – and only his second ever. He then earned six Grammy Awards for Unplugged, including Album of the Year.

The concert has been remixed, remastered and extended with exclusive discussions on the inspiration behind specific songs. Performances with the crew just before Clapton took the stage have also been integrated with the original MTV footage.

Tickets for the theatrical release of Eric Clapton Unplugged ... Over 30 Years Later are available now, exclusively at Dolby Atmos capable locations in the U.S. and U.K.

Watch the Trailer for 'Eric Clapton Unplugged ... Over 30 Years Later'

Top 100 Live Albums These are more than just concert souvenirs or stage documents from that awesome show you saw last summer. Gallery Credit: UCR Staff

See Eric Clapton’s Guitar Hero Yearbook Picture