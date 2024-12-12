Jon Anderson Set to Release Live Album Packed With Yes Classics

Jon Anderson says he's open to a reunion with his former Yes bandmates. In the meantime, he's revisiting some of the best-known music they made together with a group of collaborators found on YouTube.

He's been appearing with the Band Geeks for a few years, most recently on a well-received tour dubbed "Yes: Epics, Classics and More." They recorded and filmed an entire show in August at the Arcada Theater in St. Charles, Illinois, and are now set to release Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks Live: Perpetual Change on March 14 through Frontiers.

The album will be available in 2CD/DVD or triple vinyl editions. Preorders are already underway. See a complete track listing below and preview their update of "And You And I" from 1972's career-defining Close to the Edge.

In June, Anderson released "Shine On," his first original single with the Band Geeks. The track was produced by Anderson and Blue Oyster Cult's Richie Castellano, who also serves as bass player and musical director of the Band Geeks. Their full-length debut, True, followed in August.

Anderson discovered Castellano in the summer of 2018 after he posted a cover of the title track from Close to the Edge. The song was called "Close to the Edge: A Band Geek Yes Cover with Chris Clark," and that eventually inspired the new group's name.

Anderson's last album with Yes was 2001's Magnification. The Band Geeks also includes keyboardists Clark and Andy Ascolese, bassist Andy Graziano, guitarist Robert Kipp.

'Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks Live: Perpetual Change' Track Listing

"Yours Is No Disgrace"

"Perpetual Change"

"Close to the Edge"

"Heart Of The Sunrise"

"Starship Trooper"

"Awaken"

"And You and I"

"Your Move / I’ve Seen All Good People"

"Gates of Delirium"

"Roundabout"

