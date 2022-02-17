Bonnie Raitt Expands 2022 Tour With Dates Featuring Mavis Staples

Bonnie Raitt's extensive 2022 North American tour already included NRBQ and Lucinda Williams, and now it will feature Mavis Staples for a new group of summer dates.

Raitt is on the road this year for the first time since 2019 to support her upcoming album Just Like That ... . The tour launches March 28 in Modesto, Calif., with special guest Maia Sharp. Veteran rock quartet NRBQ will open the April dates; Lucinda Williams will open the May and June shows; and Staples is set to open the newly announced concerts in July, August and September.

You can see the July through September dates below.

The singer also announced a run of shows for October and November but has yet to announce an opener. Most of the concerts with Staples are currently on pre-sale, with a public sale starting Feb. 18 at 1PM ET. Ticket information and full show details are available on Raitt's website.

Staples is a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Grammy Award winner and Kennedy Center honoree whose lengthy career has included collaborating with Prince and touring with Bob Dylan. Her upcoming shows will support her most recent album, 2019's We Get By. “To celebrate finally being able to play live concerts again by reuniting with my dear friend and inspiration, the great Mavis Staples, is a thrill words can’t really express,” Raitt said in a statement.

It's been six years since Raitt’s last album, Dig in Deep, which topped Billboard’s blues and folk charts and reached No.11 on the Billboard 200. A release date for just Like That ... hasn't been announced yet.

Bonnie Raitt, 'Just Like That ... ' 2022 Tour With Special Guest Mavis Staples

July 19 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady Music Center

July 20 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

July 22 - Rochester Hills (Detroit), MI @ Meadowbrook Amphitheatre

July 23 - Interlochen, MMI @ Kresge Auditorium (without Staples)

July 26 - Madison, WI @ Overture Center for the Arts

July 27 - Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival (special guest TBA)

July 29 - Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater

July 30 - Sioux City, IA @ Orpheum Theatre Sioux City

Aug. 2 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater

Aug. 3 - Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre

Aug. 5 - St. Louis, MO @ The Fabulous Fox Theatre

Aug. 6 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater

Aug. 9 - Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre

Aug. 11 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 - Salt Lake City @ TBA

Aug. 14 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

Aug. 17 - Walla Walla, WA @ The Range Amphitheater

Aug. 19 and 20 - Seattle, WA @ TBA

Aug. 22 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 23 - Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

Aug. 26 - Troutdale (Portland), OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

Aug. 27 - Jacksonville, OR @ TBA

Sept. 17 - Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage

Sept. 18 - Berkeley CA @ The Greek Theatre

Sept. 20 - Casa Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Sept. 22 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

Sept. 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

Sept. 27 - San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park