Bonnie Raitt has added more dates to her previously confirmed North American tour.

Her tour was already set to begin in the American west with May dates in Washington, California and Oregon before Raitt plays a string of Canadian shows in June. The new dates pick up in August with more shows in Canada and then stops in Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Montana, Wyoming and Nevada, among others.

See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below. Highlights along the way include an appearance at Brandi Carlile's Echoes Through the Canyon at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington, as well as stops at the Ravinia Festival and Minnesota State Fair.

When Do Bonnie Raitt Tickets Go On Sale?

Fan presales for the new dates begin at 10AM local time on Tuesday, Jan. 27. To access, log-in to the member site at bonnieraitt.com/members. General ticketing begins at 10AM local time on Friday, Jan. 30.

In the meantime, Raitt's Season 49 debut on Austin City Limits has returned to streaming for a limited time. She performed a set of her classic material and songs from 2022's multi-Grammy award winning Just Like That. Nashville-based Sunny War was a special guest.

Just Like That was the 18th studio project in a discography dating back to 1971's Bonnie Raitt. She topped the charts with the multi-platinum albums Nick of Time (1989) and Longing in Their Hearts (1994). Raitt also reached No. 2 with Luck of the Draw, her best-selling LP ever.

"I am so proud to have lasted this long because so many of our friends suffered from poor health, or their lives were shortened by accidents or suicide or drug addiction," Raitt told The Guardian last summer. "I'm so grateful for my 38 years of sobriety – knock on wood, one day at a time – which is probably why I'm still here just in terms of perspective, emotionally and spiritually."

Bonnie Raitt Live 2026 Tour Dates

5/28 – Spokane, WA @ The Fox Theater

5/30 – Gorge Amphitheatre, WA @ Brandi Carlile's Echoes Through the Canyon

6/5-6 – Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24

6/8 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

6/10 – Salem, OR @ Elsinore Theatre

6/12 – Port Townsend, WA @ Centrum Benefit Concert & Gala

6/13 – Bellingham, WA @ Mount Baker Theatre

6/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

6/17 – Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre

6/19 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place

6/20 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Jubilee

6/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee

6/25 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place

6/27 – Winnipeg, MB @ Centennial Concert Hall

8/12 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall

8/13 – Ottawa, ON @ National Arts Centre

8/15 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

8/16 – Kitchener, ON @ Centre in the Square

8/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall

8/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

8/22 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

8/25 – Madison, WI @ Overture Center

8/27 – Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

8/30 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

9/1 – Bozeman, MT @ Theatre at the Brick

9/2 – Billings, MT @ Alberta Bair Theater

9/5 – Cheyenne, WY @ Cheyenne Civic Center

9/9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Venue TBA

9/10-13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

9/10 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden