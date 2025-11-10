Bonnie Raitt Announces 2026 North American Tour Dates

Bonnie Raitt is set to tour North America next year.

She'll kick things off on May 28 in Spokane, Washington, followed by several more dates on the American side of the border before heading to Canada for shows in Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon and more. The trek will conclude on June 27 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. For the Canadian dates, Raitt will be joined by special guest Jon Clearly, while the guest for American shows has yet to be announced.

A complete list of show dates can be viewed below.

Bonnie Raitt Credits Her Sobriety for Helping Her Stay on the Road

Earlier this year, Raitt spoke with The Guardian about what motivates her on the road after touring for so many years.

"I am so proud to have lasted this long because so many of our friends suffered from poor health, or their lives were shortened by accidents or suicide or drug addiction," she said. "I'm so grateful for my 38 years of sobriety – knock on wood, one day at a time – which is probably why I'm still here just in terms of perspective, emotionally and spiritually. But also getting enough sleep and getting some exercise: I do yoga and weights with a girlfriend on FaceTime three times a week, no matter where I am. And as the world situation is so stressful and so upsetting, I don't know what I would do if it wasn't for being able to get out into nature and hike and be with the fellowship of my people that feel like I do about the world."

Bonnie Raitt, 2026 North American Tour Dates:

May 28 - Spokane, WA @ The Fox Theater (Special Guest TBA)

June 3 - Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavillion (Special Guest TBA)

June 5 - Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24 (Special Guest TBA)

June 6 - Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24 (Special Guest TBA)

June 8 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater (Special Guest TBA)

June 10 - Salem, OR @ Elsinore Theatre (Special Guest TBA)

June 12 - Port Townsend, WA @ Centrum Benefit Concert & Gala

June 13 - Bellingham, WA @ Mount Baker Theatre (Special Guest TBA)

June 16 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre (Special Guest Jon Cleary)

June 17 - Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre (Special Guest Jon Cleary)

June 19 - Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place (Special Guest Jon Cleary)

June 20 - Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (Special Guest Jon Cleary)

June 23 - Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (Special Guest Jon Cleary)

June 25 - Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place (Special Guest Jon Cleary)

June 27 - Winnipeg, MB @ Centennial Concert Hall (Special Guest Jon Cleary)