Christine McVie Honored by Mick Fleetwood at the Grammys

Christine McVie was honored during the Grammy Awards, as Mick Fleetwood, Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt delivered a poignant rendition of the Fleetwood Mac classic “Songbird.”

Crow sat at the piano for the performance, trading vocal parts with Raitt, who was seated close by. Fleetwood provided percussion, standing and playing a djembe drum.

In an interview prior to the performance, Fleetwood said he believed Fleetwood Mac were likely "done" in the wake of McVie's death. “I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris.”

Originally released on Fleetwood Mac’s legendary 1977 album Rumours, “Songbird” – which McVie wrote and sang – became a staple of the group’s live shows. According to Setlist.fm, Fleetwood Mac have performed the tune more than 520 times in concert. Earlier in the night, McVie’s orchestral recording of the song won the Grammy for Best Arrangements, Instruments and Vocals. The track appeared on her first solo compilation, also titled Songbird, which was released last June.

McVie died on Nov. 30 following what was described as a “short illness.” The singer-songwriter was remembered by her Fleetwood Mac bandmates as “truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure.” Lindsey Buckingham described McVie as “a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister,” while Stevie Nicks called her "my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975."

The Grammy performance honoring McVie was part of a larger in memoriam segment of the awards show. Guitar legend Jeff Beck, country star Loretta Lynn and singer-songwriter David Crosby were among the other deceased musicians who were honored.