Bonnie Raitt Shares ‘Just Like That’ 2022 Tour Dates

Bonnie Raitt will hit the road in 2022 for an extensive North American tour in support of her upcoming album, Just Like That ...

The Just Like That ... trek marks Raitt's first official shows since 2019. The tour launches on March 28 in Modesto, Calif., and is currently scheduled to run through November, although venues and support acts have been announced only through June. Veteran rock quartet NRBQ will open the April dates; Lucinda Williams will open the May and June dates.

Tickets for the March and April shows are on sale now, and tickets for most of the May and June shows go on sale Dec. 17. You can see more ticketing information at Raitt’s website and see the full list of tour dates with announced venues below.

"I'm excited to share the stage with Lucinda," Raitt said in a statement. "Having been a fan from afar for years, it’s great that we’re finally getting to tour together next year. Can’t wait to hit the road!"

In conjunction with Raitt’s Green Highway campaign and the Guacamole Fund, the singer will also donate one dollar from every ticket sold to grassroots organizations that focus on safe and sustainable energy, social justice and human rights, environmental protection and music education.

Raitt released a string of multiplatinum albums during her late-'80s and early-'90s heyday, including 1991's Luck of the Draw, which contained her biggest hit, the No. 5-peaking "Something to Talk About." Her most recent studio album, Dig in Deep, came out in 2016 and peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard 200.

The singer and guitarist will release the first single off Just Like That … on Jan. 28 along with a preorder campaign for the LP, which does not yet have a release date.

Bonnie Raitt, 'Just Like That ... ' 2022 Tour

March 28 - Modesto, CA @ Gallo Center for the Arts +

March 30 - Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort @ Casino #

April 12 - Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center *

April 13 - Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre *

April 15 - Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre *

April 16 - Hampton, NH @ United States *

April 18 - Burlington, VT @ Flynn Center for Performing Arts *

April 22 - Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino *

April 23 - Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium *

May 20 - Tulsa, OK @ The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort ^

May 21 - Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre ^

May 23 - Little Rock, AR @ Robin Center ^

May 26 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

May 27 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

May 29 - Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre ^

June 1 - Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium ^

June 3 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ^

June 4 - Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium ^

June 7 - Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center ^

June 10 - Vienne, VA @ Wolf Trap ^

June 11 - Vienne, VA @ Wolf Trap ^

June 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

June 17 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion ^

June 18 - Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood Music Center ^

June 21 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theater ^

June 22 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theater ^

June 24 - Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion ^

June 25 - Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion ^

+ with Maia Sharp

# no support

* with NRBQ

^ with Lucinda Williams