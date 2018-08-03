Jeff Lynne began his first Electric Light Orchestra tour of North America in 37 years at the Oracle Arena in Oakland last night.

Outside of five dates split between the Hollywood Bowl and Radio City Music Hall in 2016, the last time he played in the U.S. with ELO was in support of 1981's Time.

The group opened with "Standin' in the Rain," one of five songs from Out of the Blue that was performed at the show. The 20-song set list (which you can see below) was heavy on hits and included only one song from the 2015 album, Alone in the Universe -- "When I Was a Boy."

The evening also included covers of the Move's Lynne-penned "Do Ya" and Chuck Berry's "Roll Over Beethoven," both of which were hits for ELO, and "Handle With Care," a song by Lynne's '80s supergroup the Traveling Wilburys.

Lynne returned to the stage in 2014 with a set in London's Hyde Park, which was subsequently released on DVD. That led to a two-song performance at the Grammys the next year and the release of Alone in the Universe. A European tour followed in 2016; a year later, ELO were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The tour continues tomorrow night at the Forum in Los Angeles and will hit eight more cities by the time it wraps up Aug. 24 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. You can check out all the dates here, and see videos from the tour launch above and below.

Jeff Lynne's ELO, Oakland, Calif., Aug. 2, 2018

1. "Standin' in the Rain"

2. "Evil Woman"

3. "All Over the World"

4. "Showdown"

5. "Do Ya"

6. "When I Was a Boy"

7. "Livin' Thing"

8. "Handle With Care"

9. "Rockaria!"

10. "Can't Get It Out of My Head"

11. "10538 Overture"

12. "Xanadu"

13. "Shine a Little Love"

14. "Wild West Hero"

15. "Sweet Talkin' Woman"

16. "Telephone Line"

17. "Don't Bring Me Down"

18. "Turn to Stone"

19. "Mr. Blue Sky"

Encore

20. "Roll Over Beethoven"