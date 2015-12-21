February 2015: Classic Rock Month in Review

Ever one to stir up controversy, Kanye West walked onstage during the Grammys as Beck was accepting the award for Album of the Year, later saying that the award should have gone to Beyonce, and that Beck needed "to respect artistry." The classic-rock community sprang to Beck's defense. Paul Stanley said that Beck "should’ve kicked Kanye right in the nuts and said, ‘Get the f--- off MY stage!’" while Nikki Sixx wrote an op-ed piece titled No, Kanye, It’s You Who Needs to ‘Respect Artistry.' But it was five-time Grammy winner Michael McDonald who put it most eloquently: "When Kanye gets to a point where he can actually put a couple of notes together either vocally or two bars of valid music playing an instrument, then he might have a right to criticize somebody else. Until then, I think he’s just talking to hear the sound of his own voice.” Meanwhile, metal band Steel Panther uploaded a video that equated West's music with "hamster turds" and "donkey farts."