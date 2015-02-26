Chris Rainbow, Singer With Alan Parsons Project and Camel, Dies

Chris Rainbow, a singer whose credits include a string of hit albums with the Alan Parsons Project and a stint in Camel, has died. He was 68.

Parsons broke the news on his website with the following statement: "It was with great sadness that I read today of the passing of Chris Rainbow. He was an amazing talent and an integral part of the Project sound. [Keyboardist and co-writer] Eric [Woolfson] and I used to call him the 'One Man Beach Boys.' I will always remember his funny stories, his mimicking ability and his hilarious catch phrases. Sessions with him were always filled with laughter. I will miss him greatly."

Rainbow began working with the Alan Parsons Project on 1979's Eve, which coincided with their rise to fame. Although he usually sang lead on only one song per album, he was frequently called upon to provide multitracked background vocals in the studio until Parsons dissolved the group after 1987's Gaudi.

During this time, Rainbow also recorded and toured with Camel, contributing to The Single Factor (1982) and Stationary Traveller (1984), and appeared on a couple of solo records made by Yes' Jon Anderson. Rainbow released several albums under his own name in the mid-to-late '70s.

Team Rock quotes Camel's Andy Latimer as saying, “So sad to hear of the passing of Chris Rainbow. He was an amazing talent and a friend. RIP.”

Rainbow was born Christopher Harley in Glasgow on Nov. 18, 1946. No cause of death has been revealed at this point.

