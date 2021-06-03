Alan Parsons and Marillion to Headline Cruise to the Edge 2022

Alan Parsons, Marillion, Al DiMeola and Transatlantic will headline Cruise to the Edge 2022, set for May 2 through 7.

The five-night prog-rock event, booked for the Royal Caribbean Mariner of the Seas, sails from Port Canaveral, Fla., to the Private Isle of Labadee and the Perfect Day at CocoCay. Reservations begin June 9 at noon ET.

The lineup also features Adrian Belew (formerly of King Crimson), Al Stewart, Martin Barre (formerly of Jethro Tull), Saga, King's X, Gong, the Flower Kings, Riverside, Pendragon, Pain of Salvation and Italian prog icons Goblin and Le Orme, among many others.

As with previous installments, Cruise to the Edge will also include Q&A sessions, theme nights, artist-cruiser photo experiences and the Late Night Live shows, featuring fan musical performances. The full lineup, along with more information about the ship, is available at the event's official site.

Noticeably absent from the 2022 lineup are Yes, the band for whom the cruise is named. The group previously canceled its appearance on the 2020 event, which was later postponed altogether due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming cruise features a much different lineup than the 2019 edition. That year's event included former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett, the Moody Blues' John Lodge, former Marillion singer Fish, Mike Portnoy, the Adrian Belew Power Trio, PFM, Soft Machine, Brand X and Focus.

As UCR noted in its coverage of the 2018 cruise, "Nostalgia is part of the reason Cruise to the Edge exists. And most of it, as always, was utilized skillfully."

